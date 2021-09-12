Pirates of the Caribbean 6: “Johnny Depp should be back” | Cinema

In a recent interview with theExpress,talked aboutand specifically whyshould have another chance to interpret

The officer’s interpreter Theodore Groves explained that the “reputation destroyedDepp’s may prevent him from appearing too long in the film, but he’s convinced that Jack Sparrow should come back:

I believe that for Pirates 6, in an ideal world, all the characters that the audience fell in love with should return to close with dignity. In the end it all depends on the story, but if Jack Sparrow isn’t the key to a multi-billion dollar franchise, it wouldn’t be like imagining it. Star Trek original without Captain Kirk?

He then talked about Depp’s situation:

I am aware that he is making his way through the legal system on many fronts, so I don’t want to go into specifics, but I have always said that and will continue to do so: the reality about him has been distorted.

On dismissal from Fantastic Beasts 3, the actor explained:

Part of it is due to fear of the press. Whether it is television, cinema, publishing, there is the fear of the fact that if someone is perceived as negative, it is better to distance yourself. I find it ironic that a man who is loved, respected and revered by so many people in the entertainment industry should be removed from a movie.

Recall that the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean is preparing to move forward with a new film currently in development set in the same world as the main saga, but starring Margot Robbie.

