Pirates of the Caribbean announces surprising news

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga is in a strange situation after what happened with Johnny Depp. However, now he has announced great news.

One of the original writers of Pirates of the Caribbean will return in the next film in the franchise. The saga began as a movie inspired by a park attraction Disney. The Curse of the Black Pearl it hit theaters in 2003, almost twenty years ago. It impressed critics and audiences and became an international hit, grossing over $650 million worldwide. Its manager was Gore Verbinsky and featured an impressive cast led by Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley Y Geoffrey Rush. But the most impressive was Johnny Depp in the role of the captain Jack Sparrow.

According to Comic Book, the producer of Pirates of the Caribbean, Jerry Bruckheimerstated that one of the original writers of the saga, ted Elliott, will work again in the next installment. However, Jerry Bruckheimer didn’t mention any details about what we can expect from the sixth story. But he assured that the script is being actively written. So the movie is more than in development and with one of his classic screenwriters. Some surprising news after what happened with Johnny Depp and Amber Heardand all the legal issues that called into question the future of the franchise.

This could mean the “return to the origins”

“We’re just working on the script,” Jerry Bruckheimer said of pirates of the caribbean 6. “One of the original writers, Ted Elliott, is helping develop it. He has a great mastery of the characters”. Ted Elliott shares screenplay credit for The Curse of the Black Pearl with Terry Rossio. Both writers continued to collaborate on the franchise until the fourth installment, On mysterious tides (2011). Elliott did not work on the script for Salazar’s Revenge, while Rossio received credit for that story. Also Jeff Nathanson (Catch Me If You Can) got screenplay credit.

Ted Elliot’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean is great news. Audiences can now expect the charm of the original movies to return to the franchise. Of course, we are all waiting for them to correct the errors of their sequels. Because they have certainly been disappointing.