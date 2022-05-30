Pirates of the Caribbean: Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean | Film and Television

Much has been said about the participation of Johnny Depp What Jack Sparrow in the next installment “Pirates of the Caribbean”And it is that a couple of weeks ago the actor shared that he would not participate in the delivery again, this after the character was taken from him after the accusations of Amber Heard.

However, this theory is getting stronger after the rumor that the actor Dwayne Johnson could replace Depp in the iconic character for the franchise.

depending on the medium Giant Freakin RobotDisney would be looking for a super star so that fans of the franchise and Johnny are upset by the absence of the actor, and due to the great relationship between rock and company, this looks to be the perfect replacement.

If confirmed, this would not be the first time that Johnson has participated with Disney, as he co-starred with Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruisefilm released in 2021.

Added to this is the rumor that margot robbie could assume this role in the new project of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut in a female version, however, and despite the fact that producer Jerry Bruckheimer will confirm his participation, he also assured that he is working on two scripts, one with the actress and one without her.

But this is not the only production in which Dwayne Johnson could act, because according to rumors, he could also replace Will Smith in the new movie Aladdina fact that could mean another success for the Californian, who has participated in films with great box office revenue such as Jumanji or the saga of .