Entertainment

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean | Film and Television

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Much has been said about the participation of Johnny Depp What Jack Sparrow in the next installment “Pirates of the Caribbean”And it is that a couple of weeks ago the actor shared that he would not participate in the delivery again, this after the character was taken from him after the accusations of Amber Heard.

However, this theory is getting stronger after the rumor that the actor Dwayne Johnson could replace Depp in the iconic character for the franchise.

WE RECOMMEND YOU Confirmed: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is underway with Margot Robbie; Johnny Depp could still come back

depending on the medium Giant Freakin RobotDisney would be looking for a super star so that fans of the franchise and Johnny are upset by the absence of the actor, and due to the great relationship between rock and company, this looks to be the perfect replacement.

If confirmed, this would not be the first time that Johnson has participated with Disney, as he co-starred with Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruisefilm released in 2021.

Added to this is the rumor that margot robbie could assume this role in the new project of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut in a female version, however, and despite the fact that producer Jerry Bruckheimer will confirm his participation, he also assured that he is working on two scripts, one with the actress and one without her.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Johnny Depp refuses to return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6

But this is not the only production in which Dwayne Johnson could act, because according to rumors, he could also replace Will Smith in the new movie Aladdina fact that could mean another success for the Californian, who has participated in films with great box office revenue such as Jumanji or the saga of .

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

Priscila and Gustavo Ángel celebrate their son’s graduation with a family photo

2 mins ago

Zendaya isn’t the one getting beat up in the viral video

3 mins ago

With or without a stunt double, the action in ‘Face and Courage’ is official!

11 mins ago

Daniella Chavez captures her beauty with just a red bow

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button