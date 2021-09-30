News

Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp explains why he won’t miss Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp reflected on the end of his participation in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga and said he won’t miss Jack Sparrow, that’s why.

The adventures of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean are over and in a recent interview the actor explained why he will not miss the character he successfully played in the saga.

Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Depp in a scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

On the occasion of his participation in the recent Barcelona – Sant Jordi International Film Festival, Johnny Depp reflected on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the character of Jack Sparrow. Asked about any lack of Sparrow he will try in the future, Depp replied: “No, I will not miss him. Jack Sparrow will continue to be a part of me and will always accompany me. He will carry him everywhere in my suitcase. And Jack Sparrow is a loyal guy!”.

Johnny Depp answered a question from a reporter from El Paìs and stated that he will always carry the Jack Sparrow costume with him to transform if the opportunity presents itself. In the past, Depp has repeatedly surprised his fans at Disneyland by disguising himself as the famous captain who made the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise great.

As if that weren’t enough, on several occasions, including last June, Johnny Depp turned into Jack Sparrow for a virtual visit to sick children at the Queensland Children’s Hospital. In short, the famous actor has always had a big heart and, like him, Jack Sparrow also seems to be endowed with a goodness of mind that manages to go beyond the limit. On such occasions it is good that the captain of the Black Pearl continues to accompany the actor who has lent him the face.


