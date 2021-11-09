Pirates of the Caribbean, the 5 funniest jokes of the saga with Johnny Depp

The success of Pirates of the Caribbean it is based on a skilful mix of different elements: there are adventure and action, there are well-written characters, a fascinating imagery like the pirate one and, fundamentally, a lot, a lot of irony. But what are the most successful lines of the Jack Sparrow saga?

Let’s start with the unforgettable Jack Sparrow and his tendency to improvise to get out of danger: his “Captain, I’d like to report a mutiny“uttered after leading the revolt against Blackbeard himself is a true manifesto of the character of Johnny Depp.

Also noteworthy, in this sense, is the explanation that Sparrow provides to Will Turner regarding the fate of Elizabeth: “It’s safe, as I promised. She is preparing to marry Norrington, as she promised. And you are about to die, as you promised. So we’re all men of our word … Except Elizabeth, but just because she is a woman!“Need to add more?

Not only Jack Sparrow, however: Will Turner himself occasionally becomes the protagonist of moments of irony with a very British aplomb, such as the “I hadn’t finished it yet“with which he reacts to the way Davy Jones throws away the cup of tea he was holding, during a scene from At World’s End. Speaking of comic relief, it’s also impossible not to remember Ragetti and his”It’s the Bible, you buy points to try“with which he justifies his reading of the sacred text even though he is unable to read.

It is still At World’s End, moreover, to give us an unforgettable pearl of Barbossa who, busy trying to survive the storm and keeping a few members of Davy Jones’ crew at bay, replies with a sober: “I’m a little busy at the moment!“to Elizabeth and Will’s request to celebrate their wedding. And you, do you remember other moments of hilarity from the famous Disney saga? Let us know in the comments! Some colleagues of the actor, meanwhile, think that Johnny Depp should still be Jack Sparrow in the future of the franchise.