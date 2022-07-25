Pirates of the Caribbean: The Deleted Scene That Would Change How We See Jack Sparrow – Movie News

Deleted scenes are usually related to inconsequential moments in a movie according to the director in turn. However, there is a moment in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ that could change how we perceive Jack Sparrow.

How much do you know about Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp)? Perhaps his taste for rum, conquering hearts from port to port and of course, his precious ship the Black Pearl. Nevertheless, there is a deleted scene Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s Endwhich revealed a little talked about detail of the protagonist of this successful saga.

It is about a conversation between Jack and Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander), after the nice pirate was captured by the East India Trade Company. Until this moment everything goes according to the final cut, however, things change when we discover that years ago Beckett had hired Sparrow to carry a shipment which he “left free”.

The deleted scene shows Jack Sparrow and Lord Cutler Beckett having a conversation about a group of slaves.



This refers to a group of 100 slaves who would have a fatal fate if they came into the hands of the evil lord and since the protagonist decided to free them, this was a bad deal; This is how their enmity arose that we see in the film starring Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush.

The Mexican Jack Sparrow does exist and asks for money at traffic lights

At the same time it demonstrates facet full of humanity on the part of Jack Sparrow, who despite receiving a payment, refused to be part of the slavery of that time. Yeah, while he’s greedy and insensitive at times, he actually has his little chicken heart and this deleted scene proves it.

Jack’s more human side came to the surface when he freed a group of slaves.



We must not forget that There’s Still a Chance to Get Johnny Depp Back as Captain Jack SparrowWell, there are rumors and some leaks that speak of the interest on the part of Disney to offer him a multimillion-dollar contract in order to bring him back. He could even share the screen with Margot Robbie, but this is yet to be confirmed. Would you like to see Jack running a ship on the high seas again?