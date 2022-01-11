Pirates of the Caribbean, the pro-Jack Sparrow petition towards one million signatures

Fans of Pirates of the Caribbean they have never resigned themselves to the loss of their captain: not even the progressive decline in interest in the saga would seem to have affected the popularity of Jack Sparrow, who many would like to see once again on the big screen at the next reboot.

The hopes of this happening are currently quite feeble: the future of Pirates of the Caribbean seems destined to take other directions, leaving behind that character closely tied to a Johnny Depp that in the parts of Hollywood is not exactly well regarded due to his well-known personal vicissitudes. But how are the fans reacting to all of this?

The answer is the same: petitions, petitions, petitions. For months now on Change.org it has been possible to put your signature on a petition asking for the return of Jack Sparrow for a new film, also enjoying some success: in these hours the counter is talking about 675,000 signatures already collected, with the objective of the petition passing in a short time from the initial 500,000 signatures to one million, a goal that now seems decidedly within reach.

It seems very unlikely, however, that yet another web riot could lead to concrete results: Disney does not seem to have any interest in the bring back the character, just as there don’t seem to be too many chances to mend relations with a Depp now sidelined by big productions. We, however, will remain vigilant in case of sensational twists! Here, in the meantime, we offer you a brief excursus on the characters of Pirates of the Caribbean.