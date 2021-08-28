Pirelli 2022 calendar, also Kate Winslet among the stars immortalized by Bryan Adams

After a year of forced break, the famous is back Pirelli calendar with a series of previews that hint at its revolutionary significance. Among the protagonists of the shots, there are music stars such as Iggy Pop, St Vincent, Cher and Jennifer Hudson and an actress of absolute importance such as Kate Winslet. Not all the details, however, have already been revealed.

The Pirelli 2022 Calendar promises to be revolutionary because, unlike in the past, it does not provide for the presence of models or nudes. One of the great protagonists of the photo shoots will be Kate Winslet, portrayed together with music stars such as Iggy Pop, St Vincent, Cher and Jennifer Hudson. Bryan Adams, a rocker with a passion for photography, took the shots. The various months of On the Road (this is the title chosen for the calendar) will also be populated by Grimes, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Saweetie and Kali Uchis. Stars of the genre cover several musical worlds, including rock, pop, rap, dance and electronic.

Speaking of the 2022 Pirelli Calendar, Bryan Adams explained: “We had to shoot last year but, due to Covid, we had to stop, we kept the same concept and extended it to men and women, and we based it entirely on music”. The On the Road theme is inspired precisely by that typical feature of the musician’s life that has been most affected by the pandemic situation: at the very moment in which the music and its protagonists have had to stop in front of the spread of the virus, Adams thought to be inspired by the idea of ​​travel.

As reported by CNN, Bryan Adams was the first Canadian to take photos of a Pirelli calendar but music has been the protagonist in the past. In fact, in previous editions Bono, Jennifer Lopez, Sean Combs, Yoko Ono and Patti Smith were some of the musical protagonists to put themselves in front of the lens. The shots were taken between Los Angeles and the Italian island of Capri over the course of three days of work between June and July.

First published in 1964 and famous for its photographs of sensual women, the Pirelli Calendar reinvented itself for the #MeToo era and included numerous men among the shots.