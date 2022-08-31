Pirelli Calendar 2023: who are the “muses” of this edition

In this edition of the famous calendar Pirelli models debut Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski, among other. The concept that the Australian chose Emma Summerton to do so were the muses: “imaginary and archetypal characters that inspired the photographer throughout her life”.

The Pirelli 2023 calendar is called “Love letters to the muse” and to do so, the Australian photographer Emma Summerton photographed 14 supermodels. The 49th edition of the classic almanac was released in June and July in New York and London and will be released in November of this year.

Those chosen to personify these muses were Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Guinevere van Seenus, Lauren Wasser, Ashley Graham, Precious Lee, Sasha Pivovarova, Adut Akech, Kaya Wilkins, Adwoa Aboah, Lila Moss and He Cong.

Summerton is the fifth woman to join the long list of photographers who worked on the famous tire calendars. In the artist’s words, her work will be a “tribute” to all of them, and that is why she also made portraits of her mother, along with a large collection of singers, actresses, artists, writers, activists and painters.