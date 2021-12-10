Sports

Pirelli, Isola: “Title cannot be decided by the curbs” – Formula 1

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
To see the 2021 title awarded to a knockout would be disappointing. There is not only the risk-accident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but also that of one drilling which could compromise the race of one of the title contenders. A risk that Pirelli’s F1 and Car Racing manager Mario Island very fearful, given the nature of the curbs at turns 5 and 9. Too aggressive curbs, made in a pyramid shape, which can jeopardize the tires, considering the load generated by the single-seaters and the speed of their passage.

I am absolutely not calm. Those curbs are aggressive out of turns 5 and 9. These tips stress the tire in an anomalous way. A curb made in this manner stresses the construction in a strange way, especially if the pilot ‘jumps’ over there. In this case it must overcome this 7.5 cm barrier. Which is blunt, yes, but a car develops very high loads on the tire“, He told Sky Sport F1. “If you load a tire with 1000 kg on one tip, you are not doing it any good. It may be necessary increase the pressure: helps the tire and reduces deformation but it is not a solution to the problem. I understand that these curbs have been adopted to encourage compliance with the track limits but we don’t solve it by putting sidewalks on it. We cannot allow a World Cup to be decided by a problem due to the curbs. The concern is shared not only by Mercedes and Red Bull, who also fear damage to the bottom of the car or the wings.“.

