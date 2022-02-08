“Pirlo and Allegri, the difference lies in experience. Football is business, if you don’t do well in a club like Juve, it’s easy to replace you.”

Weston McKennie, midfielder born in 1998 of Juventus and the US national team, confesses during the “1vs1” broadcast on DAZN. Here are some excerpts from the interview, which will air tomorrow.





“We have high expectations, everyone at Juventus knows that. Obviously we want to go far in all competitions, we want to win them all. But at the moment it is better to take one step at a time and think from game to game. If we started thinking, maybe, about the final Champions League or Coppa Italia, we would lose concentration on the championship and on all the games to be played first. We are trying to adapt, to find our rhythm and to have a fluid game. I repeat: all step by step “.







“Right now, yes, I’m happy here. One of the things you dream about is playing in a great club with an important history, with many fans, the atmosphere. But football is such an unpredictable sport, you have your ups and downs. I have learned in so many different ways that football is big business and if you can’t do yours at a club like Juventus, replacing you is as easy as catching you. Now I’m happy, I’m doing well and I hope to continue, but not. he never knows what the future holds. “





WESTON MC … POTTER





“The passion for Harry Potter was born in Germany. My mum told me that my grandmother had bought me the whole collection of Harry Potter books. I was very happy, I loved the designs on the covers and it’s absurd because that’s why. that I fell in love with it.

Is she your number one fan?

Yes, sure, still today. I always tell her “Mom, you don’t know anything about football!” and she replies “I’ve been around the fields as much as you have!”. She still sends me the messages before and after the matches … “Today you seem a bit heavy, you have to be faster, defend better” or “You played well, nice goal, you surprised me”.





BUNDESLIGA / SERIE A





“Here in Italy one of the things that has been most useful for me is the tactical aspect. It’s really like playing chess: first you are in a certain position, then when the ball is in one point of the field you have to be on the other side. … At first I was struggling in the defensive phase, because in Germany I could draw out my energy freely, I could run and occupy the space I wanted. Here it is more precise: “Wes, now you stay here, go there, but then you come back . Cover this space and then come back… ”On an offensive level I can do my runs, my insertions, because I am a person who has a lot of energy.

After the friendly against Cesena, Allegri said “McKennie can score 10 goals in Serie A”. 7 missing, will you make it?

I think yes. I hope so. It would be a good goal for me and for the team. “







ANDREA AND MAX





“Pirlo and Allegri are both beautiful people. I think the biggest difference is experience: Allegri has been training for I don’t know how many years, he has already worked at Juventus and already knew some players, he knows how it works; Pirlo has just finished his career as a footballer and went directly to coaching a team like Juventus, where there is a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations. Pirlo knows how to manage pressure perfectly, he has done it throughout his career, but I think it’s a bit different when you can’t do nothing concretely from the sidelines. Sometimes, while we were playing, after someone had made a pass, I would look at him in the technical area and understand what he was thinking “I would have made another pass, I would have done better, because you didn’t kick like that ? “. In any case, for me the most important difference between the two is experience.”