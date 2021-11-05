Pirlo and Gattuso ready to return

The Serie A bench remains in the balance: the coach is at risk of being sacked after the recent negative results. Pirlo and Gattuso remain at the window

In football, you know, the results make the difference. And inevitably this also applies to the Genoa. The rossoblùs had a thrilling start to the season, made up of very few high notes and many negative results.

The Ligurian team just fails to shake: currently occupies the fifteenth place with only nine points, after the draw tonight. And if the three behind him were to make a result on the current day, he would find himself in a dramatic ranking. A bad trend, even more so if we think of Genoa’s goals, certainly of a completely different blazon. For this reason, after the last draw againstEmpoli, the bench of Davide Ballardini is at risk. L’exemption approaches and the position of the technician is being evaluated: the hypotheses are not lacking for his replacement.

Serie A, Ballardini at risk of exemption: not only Pirlo and Gattuso

Two coaches who could soon come heavily into play for the Genoa bench are Andrea Pirlo And Gennaro Gattuso. They are the two favorite profiles of the new owners and at the same time ready to relaunch themselves after the two negative experiences in the big names. The first, in fact, was exempted from the Juventus, while Gattuso saw the end of his adventure a Naples without even the Champions League. The future is now and Ballardini is increasingly under evaluation: Pirlo and Gattuso remain in pre-alarm, but beware of the temptation Shevchenko.