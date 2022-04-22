Pirlo, Donovan, Rooney and Hugo Pérez: The candidates to lead DC United and the San Jose Earthquakes

Major League Soccer has published a list of 12 candidate coaches to lead the DC United and San Jose Earthquakes franchises, who in recent days have been left without coaches after poor results in the first seven dates of the 2022 MLS season . According to the publication, the list “is not presented as a definitive one.”

Among the 12 technical candidates is Hugo Pérez, current coach of the El Salvador national team. Big names on the list include Wayne Rooney, Lando Donovan, and Andrea Pirlo.

The MLS note mentions that Hugo Pérez recently showed interest in returning to the North American league. “Perez’s name has come up in starts for DC and San Jose, a testament to his work with the El Salvador national team during last summer’s Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers. However, does the former Would the USA youth international coach leave the Concacaf arena? That’s hard to say, but Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com previously reported his interest in entering the league’s coaching ranks.

Regarding Andrea Pirlo, the MLS points out: “Before you say “there is no chance”, let’s remember that last summer Pirlo expressed his interest in coaching in the MLS. He has also been without a managerial position since Juventus let him go. in May 2021. MLS also enlisted coaches who are knowledgeable about the competition, including Chad Ashton, who is currently in charge of DC United on an interim basis, and Alex Covelo, who has also stayed temporarily at the Earthquakes,” writes the official site. .

While de Rooney mentions: “along with now FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, they gave the DC football house a summer christening to remember in 2018, sparking back-to-back runs in the playoffs. That story, at least , turns it into one to throw in the ring.Maybe not the right choice, but it’s certainly an interesting idea.

The legend of the MLS and the United States, Landon Donovan is positioned as a solid candidate to manage any of these teams: “Donovan, the player, needs no introduction other than to say that the MLS MVP award is named after him. Donovan, Coach, may, as he has spent the past several years leading San Diego Loyal to the USL Championship, making them a solid in the US Second Division.”

The list ends with the names of Luchi Gonzalez, John Herdman, Chris Armas, John Harkes, Carlos Llamosa and Pa-Modou Kah.