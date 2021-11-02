Pisa 1-1 Ascoli, Sottil: “We played well with a fighting spirit. Fans have encouraged us ”- picenotime

The coach of Ascoli Andrea Sottil spoke in the press room of the “Arena Garibaldi-Romeo Anconetani” stadium at the end of the match drawn against Pisa on the eleventh day of the Serie B championship.

“We really wanted to do well for a set of things, first of all we wanted to get back to scoring points, then we wanted to find a great performance. We came to play here with the first in the standings, in their home and we played the game playing well, defending ourselves well, with a different fighting spirit compared to the last games, with a different concentration and competitive nastiness. – stated Sottil -. The field said that the team held from 1 ‘to 100’ minutes, we are happy for our fans. I was pleased with the closeness of the patron, especially towards myself, I felt his trust and esteem. For the whole world Ascoli must be a definitive restart ”.