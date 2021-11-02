Sports

Pisa-Ascoli 1-1, the key moments of the match – picenotime

Ascoli drew 1-1 in comeback against Pisa at the “Arena Garibaldi-Romeo Anconetani” stadium in the match valid for the eleventh first leg of the Serie B championship. Masucci’s heel on an assist from Lucca. At 40 ‘comes the equal of Dionisi on a penalty awarded by the referee Marcenaro (after reviewing the action on the monitor) for a clumsy touch with the arm in the area of ​​Leverbe on a cross from D’Orazio. Third draw of the season for the bianconeri who rise to 15 points in the standings in view of the next match at “Del Duca” against Vicenza.

