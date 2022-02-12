Pisa brakes, Monza, Cremonese and Parma win

Nerazzurri stopped at 0-0 by Ternana and hooked by the grigiorossi who beat the Cittadella. Brianzoli and Crusaders spread Spal and Pordenone

On the twenty-second day of B series, brake the Pisawho misses a penalty with Torregrossa and does not go beyond 0-0 with Ternana, undergoing the hook at the top from the Cremonese that with Casasola and Buonaiuto passes 2-0 at Cittadella. Poker for Monza And Parmawho respectively beat Spal (4-0 with Dany Mota, Sampirisi, Ramirez and Colpani) and Pordenone (4-1 signed by PandevMan, Vazquez and Benedyczak), without goals Vicenza-Cosenza.

PISA-TERNANA 0-0

Fourth consecutive round without a win for Pisa, which hits the third draw in a row, not going beyond 0-0 at the Garibaldi Arena against Ternana. The greatest opportunity for the Tuscans comes at the beginning of the second half: Paghera trims a hand in the area to Sibilli and Ghersini assigns the penalty. From the spot, however, Torregrossa hits the crossbar, thus leaving the score at 0-0. The final forcing is useless: the Nerazzurri have to settle for a point that is temporarily worth the top, shared with Cremonese and Lecce at an altitude of 41 pending the big match between the Salento and Benevento. A very precious draw, on the other hand, for Ternana, which rises to an altitude of 28 and moves away from the hot zone.

CITADEL-CREMONESE 0-2

To take advantage of the draw of Pisa is Cremonese, who passes 2-0 at the home of the Cittadella and temporarily hooks the top while waiting for Lecce. The grigiorossi unlocked the match at half-time: a free-kick from Buonaiuto, a header from Bianchetti and a paw in front of Casasola, who signed the 1-0. At the beginning of the second half, the doubling arrives: a masterpiece by Buonaiuto, who returns from the top of the area to the right and finds a fabulous shot that ends at the intersection of the posts. The game ended definitively in the 73rd minute, when Tounkara, already booked, knocked out Valeri and made up for the red, leaving the Cittadella in ten. The game actually ends with the expulsion: Cremonese is now first at 41 points, while the Cittadella remains at 32.

MONZA-SPAL 4-0

Perfect day for Monza, which overwhelms Spal 4-0. The Brianteo match changes already at 10 ‘: Dickmann stops Dany Mota launched at the net and remedies the red. The hosts took advantage of it at the end of the first half: Carlos Augusto engages Thiam from distance, Dany Mota sling on the rebound and bags. The doubling arrives in the 52nd minute and is a similar action to 1-0, with the visiting goalkeeper saving on Dany Mota but cannot do anything on Sampirisi’s close-range tap-in. The game ends definitively in the 77th minute: Mazzitelli’s corner and Gaston Ramirez’s winning gore. There is also time for poker: he signed it at 89 ‘Colpani at the end of a perfect counterattack. Monza rises to 38 and goes to -3 from direct promotion, while Spal remains at 23, only +2 on the playout area.

PARMA 4-1 PORDENONE

Poker also for Parma, which at the Tardini overwhelms Pordenone 4-1 in comeback. The green lizards take the lead in the 12th minute with the splendid razor cut from the edge of Di Serio’s area, which strikes Buffon. The reversal materializes in the second half: in the 55th minute, Pandev finds his first goal in the cross shirt with a left footed shot from Vazquez’s cross. The goal wakes up the hosts, who in two minutes even find the 3-1 with Man, who bags after Pandev’s shot saved by Perisan, and with Vazquez, who directly from the 2-1 kick-off recovers the ball and flies to the goal by signing the trio. The challenge ends definitively in the 79th minute: Benedyczak recovers the ball on the right, enters the area and beats Perisan. It ends 4-1: Parma rises to 28 points and moves away from the playout area, Pordenone last at 12 together with Vicenza.

VICENZA-COSENZA 0-0

No goals, however, in the battle between Vicenza and Cosenza: a point that is of no use to anyone. At the Menti, the most important episode arrives right in the final: Contini spreads Laura in the area and Maggioni assigns the penalty, but the Var reverses the decision due to the offside at the beginning of the Frenchman’s action. With this 0-0, Vicenza reaches Pordenone in penultimate place with 12 points, just -7 from Cosenza which, however, cannot significantly move away from the third from last place which is worth the direct relegation.

RESULTS AND RANKINGS