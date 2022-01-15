Pisa – Frosinone: 1-3 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
The Giallazzzurri stop the leaders by overturning Marsura’s advantage in the second half thanks to a brace from Zerbin, Novakovich enters from the bench and rounds off the result.18:10
OVER! Pisa-Frosinone 1-3, triple whistle from Cosso.18:07
Sibilli falls into the area, Cosso signals him to get up.18:05
Four minutes of recovery.18:03
LAST CHANGE FROSINONE. Zerbin’s race ends, remnants for Tribuzzi.18:01
Novakovich wedges in the area, Caracciolo sweeps in the corner.18:00
LAST CHANGE PISA. Outside Beruatto, presence for Berra.17:59
GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-3! Novakovich network. Long pass, Leverbe’s sleep, Novakovich blows the ball, dribbles Nicolas and deposits at the bottom of the bag.
WARNED Zerbin, withheld on Sibilli.17:57
Forcing the Nerazzurri, however imprecise in the passages.17:57
Management of the Ciociari, the Nerazzurri are struggling to react.17:53
FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Boloca takes the place of Garritano.17:51
FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Relay in the median between Maiello and Ricci.17:50
FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Grosso recalls Ciano, space for Cicerelli.17:50
GOAL CANCELED FROSINONE! Ciano’s cross, Novakovich heads in but is in an offside position.17:48
Punishment from Marsura, header from Leverbe, central, easy prey for Ravaglia.17:54
WARNINGS Szyminski, rude intervention on Gucher.17:47
GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-2! Double from Zerbin. Cross by Zampano, right on the fly by Zerbin, a detour by Birindelli displaces Nicolas.
Cohen’s free kick, Leverbe’s header wide wide.17:47
PISA REPLACEMENT. D’Angelo plays the Sibilli card, Mastinu comes out.18:15
PISA REPLACEMENT. Masucci leaves the field in favor of Cohen.17:44
OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! From corner, Novakovich crushes with his head, Nicolas reactive, Gucher immolates himself on Zerbin’s tap-in.17:44
Zerbin on the left, Birindelli closes him in the corner.17:42
OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! Ciano advances centrally, left touched over the crossbar by Nicolas.17:39
FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Grosso increases the offensive weight: Novakovich for Canotto.17:36
PISA REPLACEMENT. Fresh energy on the wing: Birindelli for Hermannsson.17:50
WARNED Beruatto for protests.17:35
Punishment of Marsura, in the arms of Ravaglia.17:34
Caracciolo in offensive projection, a conclusion to forget.17:32
Marsura tries to break through in the area, Zampano does not let himself be overcome.17:31
WARNED Zampano, held on Marsura.17:29
Cotali pushes on the wing, a cross blocked by Nicolas.17:27
Cosso’s refereeing was much contested by the Nerazzurri.17:26
Cross from Marsura, deflected for a corner by Zampano.17:22
WARNED Hermannsson, obstruction on Zerbin.17:21
GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-1! Zerbin network. Ricci widens for Zerbin who returns and places his right on the far post, Nicolas can’t get there.
THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Pisa-Frosinone 1-0, maneuver by the Nerazzurri.17:18
PISA REPLACEMENT. Siega remains in the locker room, D’Angelo inserts Gucher.17:18
D’Angelo can be satisfied with the result, less than the performance, to evaluate some tactical corrections; Grosso must regret the lack of incisiveness in the favorable episodes constructed by his own.17:09
Better start of the yellow and blue, Leverbe first risks his own goal then his intervention on Garritano judged foul by Cosso leads to Ciano’s penalty: Nicolas is ready in both situations. The Nerazzurri are struggling to build, Marsura on an illuminating assist from Masucci signs the advantage at the end.17:06
END OF FIRST HALF. Pisa-Frosinone 1-0, Marsura decides.17:03
WARNED Cotali, impetuous on Masucci.17:03
GOAL! PISA 1-0 Frosinone! Marsura network. Masucci calibrates a great cross cut from the right that puts out Gatti and Ravaglia, Marsura bags.
One minute of recovery.17:02
Masucci touches behind for Siega, right to the stars.17:00
Ciano in the corridor for Garritano, Caracciolo intercepts.17:00
Filter by Garritano for Zerbin, decisive intervention by Caracciolo.16:58
From a corner, Cosso whistles a foul on Garritano’s attack on Leverbe.16:58
Dinghy goes to the bottom line, Leverbe takes refuge in the corner.16:55
Unrealistic attempt by Cotali, left cornering.16:53
WARNED Gatti, intervention from the back on Marsura.16:52
OPPORTUNITY PISA! Marsura from 25 meters, right footed by Gatti, the ball touches the crossbar.16:50
Zampano returns on the left, a shot rejected by Marin, Zampano’s second attempt, Nicolas’ plastic parry.16:49
Beruatto opens for Masucci, a completely busted cross.16:46
Interlocutory phase of the match, the two teams face each other on the median.16:45
Free kick from Mastinu, Siega all alone at the far post lacks control.16:43
Mastinu throws it into the area, Gatti heads away.16:41
The Nerazzurri are struggling to build, high pressure from the yellow and blue.16:40
Ciano’s cross, Zampano’s right of first intention, on the side.16:37
Punishment of Marsura, Ravaglia grabs in high grip.16:37
WARNED Leverbe, late on Dinghy.16:34
The Nerazzurri claim a penalty for a handball by Lulic but the arm is attached to the body.16:35
Ciano moves to the left, Hermannsson stops him in the corner.16:33
Zampano goes down on the wing, Beruatto doesn’t let him pass.16:32
Marsura restart which gains corner on the opposite side.16:30
Lulic reaches the bottom, Caracciolo concedes the corner.16:28
PENALTY SAVED! Left of Ciano at half height, Nicolas guesses the corner and dismisses.16:28
PENALTY FROSINONE! Garritano points the area and collapses on Leverbe’s pressure, Cosso points to the spot.16:26
Ciano widens for Zerbin, Leverbe is well positioned.16:25
Siega goes down to the right, Szyminski checks him.16:23
OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! Zecchin in depth for Ciano, Leverbe risks his own goal in advance, Nicolas touches over the post.16:20
Launch for Canotto, stopped offside.16:18
START Pisa-Frosinone, ball to the yellow and blue.16:16
The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Cosso.16:06
Grosso restarts confirming the same initial XI that crashed SPAL a month ago: in front of the trident Canotto-Ciano-Zerbin.15:20
D’Angelo relies on the Marsura-Masucci couple with Siega in support. Toure in the median flanked by Marin and Mastinu.16:17
4-3-3 for Frosinone: Ravaglia – Zampano, Gatti, Szyminski, Cotali – Lulic, Ricci, Garritano – Canotto, Ciano, Zerbin. Available: Minelli, Palmisani, Maiello, Casasola, Haoudi, Cicerelli, Boloca, Barisic, Tribuzzi, Manzari, Kalaj, Novakovich.16:09
Here are the formations. Pisa with 4-3-1-2: Nicolas – Hermannsson, Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto – Marin, Toure, Mastinu – Siega – Marsura, Masucci. Available: Livieri, Dekic, Berra, Birindelli, Piccinini, Cisco, De Vitis, Di Quinzio, Gucher, Nagy, Cohen, Sibilli.16:17
Back on the pitch after the long winter break due to covid: the Nerazzurri eager to defend the top of the standings face the Ciociari, defeated in the last away match of the championship against Monza.14:37
At the Adriatico stadium in Pescara everything is ready for Pisa-Frosinone, the nineteenth matchday of Serie B.14:34