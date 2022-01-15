Sports

Pisa – Frosinone: 1-3 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • That’s all from the Adriatico stadium in Pescara, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.18:11

  • On the twentieth day, D’Angelo’s boys will visit SPAL while Grosso’s team will face Parma.18:11

  • The Giallazzzurri stop the leaders by overturning Marsura’s advantage in the second half thanks to a brace from Zerbin, Novakovich enters from the bench and rounds off the result.18:10

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    OVER! Pisa-Frosinone 1-3, triple whistle from Cosso.18:07

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Sibilli falls into the area, Cosso signals him to get up.18:05

  • 90 ‘

    Four minutes of recovery.18:03

  • 88 ‘

    LAST CHANGE FROSINONE. Zerbin’s race ends, remnants for Tribuzzi.18:01

  • 87 ‘

    Novakovich wedges in the area, Caracciolo sweeps in the corner.18:00

  • 86 ‘

    LAST CHANGE PISA. Outside Beruatto, presence for Berra.17:59

  • 85 ‘

    GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-3! Novakovich network. Long pass, Leverbe’s sleep, Novakovich blows the ball, dribbles Nicolas and deposits at the bottom of the bag.

    Look at the player’s profile Andrija Novakovich17:59

  • 84 ‘

    WARNED Zerbin, withheld on Sibilli.17:57

  • 81 ‘

    Forcing the Nerazzurri, however imprecise in the passages.17:57

  • 79 ‘

    Management of the Ciociari, the Nerazzurri are struggling to react.17:53

  • 77 ‘

    FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Boloca takes the place of Garritano.17:51

  • 77 ‘

    FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Relay in the median between Maiello and Ricci.17:50

  • 77 ‘

    FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Grosso recalls Ciano, space for Cicerelli.17:50

  • 75 ‘

    GOAL CANCELED FROSINONE! Ciano’s cross, Novakovich heads in but is in an offside position.17:48

  • 73 ‘

    Punishment from Marsura, header from Leverbe, central, easy prey for Ravaglia.17:54

  • 72 ‘

    WARNINGS Szyminski, rude intervention on Gucher.17:47

  • 71 ‘

    GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-2! Double from Zerbin. Cross by Zampano, right on the fly by Zerbin, a detour by Birindelli displaces Nicolas.

    Look at the player profile Alessio Zerbin18:11

  • 70 ‘

    Cohen’s free kick, Leverbe’s header wide wide.17:47

  • 69 ‘

    PISA REPLACEMENT. D’Angelo plays the Sibilli card, Mastinu comes out.18:15

  • 69 ‘

    PISA REPLACEMENT. Masucci leaves the field in favor of Cohen.17:44

  • 69 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! From corner, Novakovich crushes with his head, Nicolas reactive, Gucher immolates himself on Zerbin’s tap-in.17:44

  • 67 ‘

    Zerbin on the left, Birindelli closes him in the corner.17:42

  • 65 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! Ciano advances centrally, left touched over the crossbar by Nicolas.17:39

  • 63 ‘

    FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Grosso increases the offensive weight: Novakovich for Canotto.17:36

  • 62 ‘

    PISA REPLACEMENT. Fresh energy on the wing: Birindelli for Hermannsson.17:50

  • 62 ‘

    WARNED Beruatto for protests.17:35

  • 61 ‘

    Punishment of Marsura, in the arms of Ravaglia.17:34

  • 60 ‘

    Caracciolo in offensive projection, a conclusion to forget.17:32

  • 58 ‘

    Marsura tries to break through in the area, Zampano does not let himself be overcome.17:31

  • 56 ‘

    WARNED Zampano, held on Marsura.17:29

  • 54 ‘

    Cotali pushes on the wing, a cross blocked by Nicolas.17:27

  • 52 ‘

    Cosso’s refereeing was much contested by the Nerazzurri.17:26

  • 50 ‘

    Cross from Marsura, deflected for a corner by Zampano.17:22

  • 48 ‘

    WARNED Hermannsson, obstruction on Zerbin.17:21

  • 46 ‘

    GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-1! Zerbin network. Ricci widens for Zerbin who returns and places his right on the far post, Nicolas can’t get there.

    Look at the player profile Alessio Zerbin17:20

  • 46 ‘

    THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Pisa-Frosinone 1-0, maneuver by the Nerazzurri.17:18

  • 46 ‘

    PISA REPLACEMENT. Siega remains in the locker room, D’Angelo inserts Gucher.17:18

  • D’Angelo can be satisfied with the result, less than the performance, to evaluate some tactical corrections; Grosso must regret the lack of incisiveness in the favorable episodes constructed by his own.17:09

  • Better start of the yellow and blue, Leverbe first risks his own goal then his intervention on Garritano judged foul by Cosso leads to Ciano’s penalty: Nicolas is ready in both situations. The Nerazzurri are struggling to build, Marsura on an illuminating assist from Masucci signs the advantage at the end.17:06

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    END OF FIRST HALF. Pisa-Frosinone 1-0, Marsura decides.17:03

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    WARNED Cotali, impetuous on Masucci.17:03

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    GOAL! PISA 1-0 Frosinone! Marsura network. Masucci calibrates a great cross cut from the right that puts out Gatti and Ravaglia, Marsura bags.

    Look at the player’s card Davide Marsura17:02

  • 45 ‘

    One minute of recovery.17:02

  • 45 ‘

    Masucci touches behind for Siega, right to the stars.17:00

  • 44 ‘

    Ciano in the corridor for Garritano, Caracciolo intercepts.17:00

  • 42 ‘

    Filter by Garritano for Zerbin, decisive intervention by Caracciolo.16:58

  • 40 ‘

    From a corner, Cosso whistles a foul on Garritano’s attack on Leverbe.16:58

  • 39 ‘

    Dinghy goes to the bottom line, Leverbe takes refuge in the corner.16:55

  • 38 ‘

    Unrealistic attempt by Cotali, left cornering.16:53

  • 36 ‘

    WARNED Gatti, intervention from the back on Marsura.16:52

  • 34 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY PISA! Marsura from 25 meters, right footed by Gatti, the ball touches the crossbar.16:50

  • 33 ‘

    Zampano returns on the left, a shot rejected by Marin, Zampano’s second attempt, Nicolas’ plastic parry.16:49

  • 31 ‘

    Beruatto opens for Masucci, a completely busted cross.16:46

  • 29 ‘

    Interlocutory phase of the match, the two teams face each other on the median.16:45

  • 27 ‘

    Free kick from Mastinu, Siega all alone at the far post lacks control.16:43

  • 26 ‘

    Mastinu throws it into the area, Gatti heads away.16:41

  • 24 ‘

    The Nerazzurri are struggling to build, high pressure from the yellow and blue.16:40

  • 22 ‘

    Ciano’s cross, Zampano’s right of first intention, on the side.16:37

  • 21 ‘

    Punishment of Marsura, Ravaglia grabs in high grip.16:37

  • 19 ‘

    WARNED Leverbe, late on Dinghy.16:34

  • 18 ‘

    The Nerazzurri claim a penalty for a handball by Lulic but the arm is attached to the body.16:35

  • 17 ‘

    Ciano moves to the left, Hermannsson stops him in the corner.16:33

  • 16 ‘

    Zampano goes down on the wing, Beruatto doesn’t let him pass.16:32

  • 14 ‘

    Marsura restart which gains corner on the opposite side.16:30

  • 13 ‘

    Lulic reaches the bottom, Caracciolo concedes the corner.16:28

  • 11 ‘

    PENALTY SAVED! Left of Ciano at half height, Nicolas guesses the corner and dismisses.16:28

  • 10 ‘

    PENALTY FROSINONE! Garritano points the area and collapses on Leverbe’s pressure, Cosso points to the spot.16:26

  • 9 ‘

    Ciano widens for Zerbin, Leverbe is well positioned.16:25

  • 7 ‘

    Siega goes down to the right, Szyminski checks him.16:23

  • 5 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! Zecchin in depth for Ciano, Leverbe risks his own goal in advance, Nicolas touches over the post.16:20

  • 3 ‘

    Launch for Canotto, stopped offside.16:18

  • 1 ‘

    START Pisa-Frosinone, ball to the yellow and blue.16:16

  • The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Cosso.16:06

  • Grosso restarts confirming the same initial XI that crashed SPAL a month ago: in front of the trident Canotto-Ciano-Zerbin.15:20

  • D’Angelo relies on the Marsura-Masucci couple with Siega in support. Toure in the median flanked by Marin and Mastinu.16:17

  • 4-3-3 for Frosinone: Ravaglia – Zampano, Gatti, Szyminski, Cotali – Lulic, Ricci, Garritano – Canotto, Ciano, Zerbin. Available: Minelli, Palmisani, Maiello, Casasola, Haoudi, Cicerelli, Boloca, Barisic, Tribuzzi, Manzari, Kalaj, Novakovich.16:09

  • Here are the formations. Pisa with 4-3-1-2: Nicolas – Hermannsson, Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto – Marin, Toure, Mastinu – Siega – Marsura, Masucci. Available: Livieri, Dekic, Berra, Birindelli, Piccinini, Cisco, De Vitis, Di Quinzio, Gucher, Nagy, Cohen, Sibilli.16:17

  • Back on the pitch after the long winter break due to covid: the Nerazzurri eager to defend the top of the standings face the Ciociari, defeated in the last away match of the championship against Monza.14:37

  • At the Adriatico stadium in Pescara everything is ready for Pisa-Frosinone, the nineteenth matchday of Serie B.14:34

