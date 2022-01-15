Pisa – Frosinone: 1-3 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all from the Adriatico stadium in Pescara, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.18:11

On the twentieth day, D’Angelo’s boys will visit SPAL while Grosso’s team will face Parma.18:11

The Giallazzzurri stop the leaders by overturning Marsura’s advantage in the second half thanks to a brace from Zerbin, Novakovich enters from the bench and rounds off the result.18:10

90 ‘+ 4’ OVER! Pisa-Frosinone 1-3, triple whistle from Cosso.18:07

90 ‘+ 2’ Sibilli falls into the area, Cosso signals him to get up.18:05

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery.18:03

88 ‘ LAST CHANGE FROSINONE. Zerbin’s race ends, remnants for Tribuzzi.18:01

87 ‘ Novakovich wedges in the area, Caracciolo sweeps in the corner.18:00

86 ‘ LAST CHANGE PISA. Outside Beruatto, presence for Berra.17:59

85 ' GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-3! Novakovich network. Long pass, Leverbe's sleep, Novakovich blows the ball, dribbles Nicolas and deposits at the bottom of the bag.

84 ‘ WARNED Zerbin, withheld on Sibilli.17:57

81 ‘ Forcing the Nerazzurri, however imprecise in the passages.17:57

79 ‘ Management of the Ciociari, the Nerazzurri are struggling to react.17:53

77 ‘ FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Boloca takes the place of Garritano.17:51

77 ‘ FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Relay in the median between Maiello and Ricci.17:50

77 ‘ FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Grosso recalls Ciano, space for Cicerelli.17:50

75 ‘ GOAL CANCELED FROSINONE! Ciano’s cross, Novakovich heads in but is in an offside position.17:48

73 ‘ Punishment from Marsura, header from Leverbe, central, easy prey for Ravaglia.17:54

72 ‘ WARNINGS Szyminski, rude intervention on Gucher.17:47

71 ' GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-2! Double from Zerbin. Cross by Zampano, right on the fly by Zerbin, a detour by Birindelli displaces Nicolas.

70 ‘ Cohen’s free kick, Leverbe’s header wide wide.17:47

69 ‘ PISA REPLACEMENT. D’Angelo plays the Sibilli card, Mastinu comes out.18:15

69 ‘ PISA REPLACEMENT. Masucci leaves the field in favor of Cohen.17:44

69 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! From corner, Novakovich crushes with his head, Nicolas reactive, Gucher immolates himself on Zerbin’s tap-in.17:44

67 ‘ Zerbin on the left, Birindelli closes him in the corner.17:42

65 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! Ciano advances centrally, left touched over the crossbar by Nicolas.17:39

63 ‘ FROSINONE REPLACEMENT. Grosso increases the offensive weight: Novakovich for Canotto.17:36

62 ‘ PISA REPLACEMENT. Fresh energy on the wing: Birindelli for Hermannsson.17:50

62 ‘ WARNED Beruatto for protests.17:35

61 ‘ Punishment of Marsura, in the arms of Ravaglia.17:34

60 ‘ Caracciolo in offensive projection, a conclusion to forget.17:32

58 ‘ Marsura tries to break through in the area, Zampano does not let himself be overcome.17:31

56 ‘ WARNED Zampano, held on Marsura.17:29

54 ‘ Cotali pushes on the wing, a cross blocked by Nicolas.17:27

52 ‘ Cosso’s refereeing was much contested by the Nerazzurri.17:26

50 ‘ Cross from Marsura, deflected for a corner by Zampano.17:22

48 ‘ WARNED Hermannsson, obstruction on Zerbin.17:21

46 ' GOAL! Pisa-FROSINONE 1-1! Zerbin network. Ricci widens for Zerbin who returns and places his right on the far post, Nicolas can't get there.

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Pisa-Frosinone 1-0, maneuver by the Nerazzurri.17:18

46 ‘ PISA REPLACEMENT. Siega remains in the locker room, D’Angelo inserts Gucher.17:18

D’Angelo can be satisfied with the result, less than the performance, to evaluate some tactical corrections; Grosso must regret the lack of incisiveness in the favorable episodes constructed by his own.17:09

Better start of the yellow and blue, Leverbe first risks his own goal then his intervention on Garritano judged foul by Cosso leads to Ciano’s penalty: Nicolas is ready in both situations. The Nerazzurri are struggling to build, Marsura on an illuminating assist from Masucci signs the advantage at the end.17:06

45 ‘+ 3’ END OF FIRST HALF. Pisa-Frosinone 1-0, Marsura decides.17:03

45 ‘+ 2’ WARNED Cotali, impetuous on Masucci.17:03

45 '+ 1' GOAL! PISA 1-0 Frosinone! Marsura network. Masucci calibrates a great cross cut from the right that puts out Gatti and Ravaglia, Marsura bags.

45 ‘ One minute of recovery.17:02

45 ‘ Masucci touches behind for Siega, right to the stars.17:00

44 ‘ Ciano in the corridor for Garritano, Caracciolo intercepts.17:00

42 ‘ Filter by Garritano for Zerbin, decisive intervention by Caracciolo.16:58

40 ‘ From a corner, Cosso whistles a foul on Garritano’s attack on Leverbe.16:58

39 ‘ Dinghy goes to the bottom line, Leverbe takes refuge in the corner.16:55

38 ‘ Unrealistic attempt by Cotali, left cornering.16:53

36 ‘ WARNED Gatti, intervention from the back on Marsura.16:52

34 ‘ OPPORTUNITY PISA! Marsura from 25 meters, right footed by Gatti, the ball touches the crossbar.16:50

33 ‘ Zampano returns on the left, a shot rejected by Marin, Zampano’s second attempt, Nicolas’ plastic parry.16:49

31 ‘ Beruatto opens for Masucci, a completely busted cross.16:46

29 ‘ Interlocutory phase of the match, the two teams face each other on the median.16:45

27 ‘ Free kick from Mastinu, Siega all alone at the far post lacks control.16:43

26 ‘ Mastinu throws it into the area, Gatti heads away.16:41

24 ‘ The Nerazzurri are struggling to build, high pressure from the yellow and blue.16:40

22 ‘ Ciano’s cross, Zampano’s right of first intention, on the side.16:37

21 ‘ Punishment of Marsura, Ravaglia grabs in high grip.16:37

19 ‘ WARNED Leverbe, late on Dinghy.16:34

18 ‘ The Nerazzurri claim a penalty for a handball by Lulic but the arm is attached to the body.16:35

17 ‘ Ciano moves to the left, Hermannsson stops him in the corner.16:33

16 ‘ Zampano goes down on the wing, Beruatto doesn’t let him pass.16:32

14 ‘ Marsura restart which gains corner on the opposite side.16:30

13 ‘ Lulic reaches the bottom, Caracciolo concedes the corner.16:28

11 ‘ PENALTY SAVED! Left of Ciano at half height, Nicolas guesses the corner and dismisses.16:28

10 ‘ PENALTY FROSINONE! Garritano points the area and collapses on Leverbe’s pressure, Cosso points to the spot.16:26

9 ‘ Ciano widens for Zerbin, Leverbe is well positioned.16:25

7 ‘ Siega goes down to the right, Szyminski checks him.16:23

5 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FROSINONE! Zecchin in depth for Ciano, Leverbe risks his own goal in advance, Nicolas touches over the post.16:20

3 ‘ Launch for Canotto, stopped offside.16:18

1 ‘ START Pisa-Frosinone, ball to the yellow and blue.16:16

The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Cosso.16:06

Grosso restarts confirming the same initial XI that crashed SPAL a month ago: in front of the trident Canotto-Ciano-Zerbin.15:20

D’Angelo relies on the Marsura-Masucci couple with Siega in support. Toure in the median flanked by Marin and Mastinu.16:17

4-3-3 for Frosinone: Ravaglia – Zampano, Gatti, Szyminski, Cotali – Lulic, Ricci, Garritano – Canotto, Ciano, Zerbin. Available: Minelli, Palmisani, Maiello, Casasola, Haoudi, Cicerelli, Boloca, Barisic, Tribuzzi, Manzari, Kalaj, Novakovich.16:09

Here are the formations. Pisa with 4-3-1-2: Nicolas – Hermannsson, Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto – Marin, Toure, Mastinu – Siega – Marsura, Masucci. Available: Livieri, Dekic, Berra, Birindelli, Piccinini, Cisco, De Vitis, Di Quinzio, Gucher, Nagy, Cohen, Sibilli.16:17

Back on the pitch after the long winter break due to covid: the Nerazzurri eager to defend the top of the standings face the Ciociari, defeated in the last away match of the championship against Monza.14:37