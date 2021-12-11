Pisa – Lecce: 1-0 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live Pisa-Lecce and see you at the next matches with Serie B.18:17

After an unspectacular first half, Pisa returned to the field better and went close to scoring with a header from Birindelli. At 58 ‘comes the goal that decides the game, with Sibilli’s powerful right-footed shot under the crossbar. Lecce tries to react with the headers of Gargiulo and Lucioni, but never forces Livieri to too complicated interventions. Pisa defends itself with order until the end and takes home three very heavy points in terms of promotion.18:16

Pisa wins the big match against Lecce, overtakes Brescia and returns to first place, plus two on the Lombards. D’Angelo’s team collects another clean sheet and confirms the best defense of the league, while Sibilli is again the matchwinner in a direct match, after deciding the match against Brescia. Lecce returns to lose after more than two months and remains in third place in the company of Benevento and Monza, less than four from the top.18:13

90 ‘+ 5’ Final whistle of PISA-LECCE: 1-0. The Nerazzurri return to the top of the standings.18:09

90 ‘+ 2’ WARNED Giuseppe Sibilli.18:17

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery are reported.18:06

89 ‘ Another attempt at the head of Lucioni, another easy save for Livieri on the central conclusion of the Lecce captain.18:04

88 ‘ WARNED Arturo Calabresi.18:02

87 ‘ Pisa seems to be in control of the match, while Lecce fails to make themselves dangerous.18:02

84 ‘ Fifth substitution for Lecce. Valentin Gendrey outside, Arturo Calabresi inside.17:59

82 ‘ The guests are forced to uncover themselves but they have to be careful of the restarts of the Tuscans, who have already shown that they can hurt on the counterattack.17:57

79 ‘ Fourth substitution for Lecce. Outside Žan Majer, inside Þórir Jóhann Helgason.17:55

79 ‘ Third substitution for Lecce. Marco Olivieri exits, Marcin Listkowski enters.17:54

78 ‘ STILL SIBILLI ONE STEP FROM 2-0! Coast to coast of Nagy which reaches the edge of the area and unloads for Sibilli. With all the mirror of the goal open, the Nerazzurri striker tries the inside shot but kicks out.17:53

77 ‘ WARNED Žan Majer.17:53

76 ‘ WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY TO GARGIULO! Great play by Gallo who jumps Touré and crosses from winger. Gargiulo enters with the right timing but his header is central and Livieri can block.17:51

75 ‘ Conclusion of Lucca! Nice restart action by Touré, who manages to support Birindelli, who immediately unloads for Lucca. the conclusion of the extension of the number 9 does not surprise Gabriel, who blocks in two halves.17:50

74 ‘ Total forcing of Lecce in search of the equalizer. Pisa defends itself with order.17:48

71 ‘ D’Angelo has revolutionized the attack of his Pisa with substitutions. There are no more Mastinu, Gucher and Masucci. Now Sibilli and Marsura accompany Lucca.17:46

68 ‘ Majer takes a free-kick at the far post finding Lucioni’s head, who, however, fails to give strength to his conclusion. Block Livieri.17:43

65 ‘ Third substitution for Pisa. Outside Robert Gucher, inside Lorenzo Lucca.17:40

65 ‘ Second substitution for Pisa. Gaetano Masucci exits, Davide Marsura enters.17:39

64 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Lecce won the last Serie B match against Pisa (last April), the last time they recorded two successes in a row against the Tuscans in the tournament dates back to 1986. 17:39

61 ‘ Second substitution for Lecce. Antonio Barreca exits, Antonino Gallo enters.17:36

61 ‘ First substitution for Lecce. Outside Francesco Di Mariano, inside Pablo Rodríguez.17:35

58 ‘ GOAL! PISA-Lecce 1-0! Giuseppe Sibilli Network! Beruatto’s free-kick, rejected by Gargiulo in the Sibilli area, who controls and kicks from the right neck, starting a powerful shot that goes under the crossbar. Look at the player’s card Giuseppe Sibilli17:35

54 ‘ There is no penalty for Pisa. Beruatto was offside at pitch time for him, prior to Gendrey’s intervention.17:29

53 ‘ Check of the VAR in progress for an intervention by Gendrey on Beruatto in the Lecce penalty area.17:27

50 ‘ WARNED Ádám Nagy for a hard entry on Strefezza.17:24

49 ‘ BIRINDELLI’S HEAD SHOT! Corner kick hit by Beruatto at the near post, Birindelli anticipates everyone and turns towards the goal, but his header ends up high.17:24

46 ‘ The second half of PISA-LECCE begins. It starts from the result of 0-0.17:19

To weigh, for both teams, is the absence of the center forward. If Baroni will not be able to count on Coda even when the match is in progress, d’Angelo will probably insert Lucca very soon to give weight to an attack that has so far appeared too light. Finally, the management of the three yellow cards waved by Orsato during the first half should not be underestimated: to Hjulmand and Barreca for Lecce and to Gucher for Pisa.17:09

First half stingy of emotions at the Garibaldi Arena, where competition and tension dominated. To report only an opportunity for Marin at the beginning of the game, with the Romanian who threw himself on a loose ball and tried to overcome Gabriel’s exit with a lob. For Lecce, Olivieri tried on a couple of occasions, but without frightening the almost homonymous Livieri.17:07

45 ‘+ 2’ The first half of PISA-LECCE ends: 0-0. Unclimbed doors at the Garibaldi Arena.17:04

45 ‘ Given two minutes of injury time.17:01

44 ‘ First half that is slipping away on the result of 0-0. Still no scoring chances on either side.17:01

41 ‘ Giropalla from Lecce, who tries to exploit the quality and speed of Strefezza and Di Mariano to hurt Pisa on the outside.16:58

38 ‘ Control of the VAR for a possible touch of Beruatto’s hand in the Pisa penalty area. Orsato, however, signals that we can continue.16:55

35 ‘ Game that struggles to unlock at the Garibaldi Arena. The two teams feel the weight of the match and the show suffers.16:52

32 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: 11 of the 14 latest teams that have scored more than 30 points in the first 16 days of a Serie B championship (Pisa have 32, Lecce 31) were then promoted to Serie A at the end of the season: the exception is the Palermo 2018/19 (which, however, was penalized by 20 points), Frosinone 2016/17 and Bari 2015/16. 16:49

29 ‘ WARNED Antonio Barreca for a dangerous intervention on Leverbe.16:46

26 ‘ Game stopped again. This time it is Lucioni who remained on the ground, after taking a blow to the face by Masucci.16:43

24 ‘ Opportunity for Olivieri! Beautiful exit of Lecce with Strefezza that makes Gendrey run on the outside. The full-back brings the ball and puts a nice cross for Olivieri, who fails to turn the ball towards Livieri’s goal.16:41

21 ‘ WARNED Robert Gucher for not respecting the distance on a free kick.16:37

20 ‘ First substitution for Pisa. Giuseppe Mastinu can’t do it, Giuseppe Sibilli in his place.16:37

20 ‘ Game stopped in Pisa. Problems for Mastinu.16:36

19 ‘ Beruatto crosses from the offensive trocar, but Lecce’s defense free without problems.16:36

16 ‘ WARNED Morten Due Hjulmand for a hard entry on Marin.16:33

16 ‘ Dangerous cross from Olivieri in the penalty area. Livieri does not trust the hold and dives away.16:32

13 ‘ It is Lecce to play the game at this beginning of the match. Pisa defends itself and starts again.16:30

10 ‘ Splendid atmosphere in an Arena Garibaldi full for the occasion. Incessant cheering both from home supporters and from those who came from Puglia to drag Lecce.16:27

7 ‘ Pisa chose to focus on a fast forward like Masucci, leaving Lucca on the bench. In Lecce, however, Coda is absent, in his place Olivieri.16:24

4 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FOR MARIN! Masucci wins a head duel with Dermaku, Marin rushes on the loose ball, anticipating Hjulmand and Gabriel and trying to beat the goalkeeper with a lob, but his conclusion ends wide.16:21

Kick-off of PISA-LECCE. The first ball of the match is played by the hosts.16:17

Almost everything ready at the Garibaldi Arena. In a few moments the referee Daniele Orsato will start the match.16:15

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Lecce takes the field with a 4-2-3-1: Gabriel – Gendrey, Lucioni, Dermaku, Barreca – Majer, Hjulmand – Strefezza, Gargiulo, Di Mariano – Olivieri. Available: Bleve, Samooja, Gallo, Bjarnason, Calabresi, Meccariello, Blin, Helgason, Listkowski, Bjorkengren, Burnete, Rodriguez.16:14

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Pisa takes the field with a 4-3-2-1: Livieri- Birindelli, Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto – Touré, Nagy, Mastinu – Marin, Gucher – Masucci. Available: Dekic, Hermannsson, Berra, Di Quinzio, Quaini, Piccinini, Marsura, Cisco, Sibilli, Cohen, Lucca.16:12

Direct clash at the top between the Tuscans and the Giallorossi, both overtaken by Brescia, who beat Spal in the afternoon. Anyone who wins would conquer the top of the standings, while a draw would bring Pisa in the lead on equal points with the Lombards, with Lecce at a distance of one point from the first position.16:09

Good evening and welcome to the live writing of the match between Pisa and Lecce, valid for the seventeenth day of Serie B.16:06