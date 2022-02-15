Pisa-LR Vicenza 2-2 (23rd matchday)

Pisa (4-3-1-2): Nicolas; Hermannsson (45 ‘Birindelli), Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto; Marin (86 ′ Touré), Nagy, Mastinu (70 ′ Benali); Cohen (70 ‘Sibilli); Lucca (60 ‘Torregrossa), Puscas.

Available: Livieri, De Marino, Berra, De Vitis, Gucher, Siega, Masucci. Coach: Luca D’Angelo.

LR Vicenza (4-3-3): Contini; Bruscagin, Brosco, De Maio, Crecco; Zonta (80 ‘Giacomelli), Bikel, Cavion (80’ Meggiorini); Frog; Diaw (64 ‘Teodorczyk), Da Cruz (67’ Dalmonte).

Available: Grandi, Morello, Padella, Pasini, Lukaku, Sandon, Djibril, Mancini. Coach: Cristian Brocchi.

Referee: Mr. Antonio Di Martino from Teramo, assistants Daniele Marchi from Bologna and Marco D’Ascanio from Ancona, fourth officer Paolo Bitonti from Bologna. VAR: Gianluca Aureliano from Bologna, assistant Matteo Bottegoni from Terni.

Networks: 17 ‘Cavion (VIC), 22’ Diaw (VIC), 43 ‘Cohen (PIS), 60’ Caracciolo (PIS)

Note: angles: 13-7. Booked: Diaw, Brosco, Bikel, Contini, Torregrossa, Caracciolo. Recovery: first half none, second half 4 ‘.

Second half:

90 ‘+ 4 Di Martino’s triple whistle: Vicenza resists Pisa’s comeback and brings home a point that leaves many regrets for what could have been an important victory to relaunch the red and white’s ambitions of salvation and instead is a broth that leaves the red and white far from the promised land represented by the playout. Lane once again punished by the “horrors” committed by his rearguard, especially by the usual suspects Bruscagin and Brosco.

90 ‘+ 4 protests by Pisa for a contact in the area between Sibilli and Ranocchia: the referee clearly makes it clear that for him everything is regular and you can continue

90 ‘+ 2 PISA conclusion from the edge of Sibilli’s area: ball that passes a little high over the crossbar

90 ‘+ 1 naive foul by Brosco on Torregrossa: free kick from the central court trocar for Pisa

90 ′ signaled 4 ′ recovery

89 ′ Caracciolo was booked following a fight with Contini, guilty of being left on the ground after a confrontation in the area. Nerves tense between 22 in the field.

86 ′ last change in the ranks of Pisa: outside Marin, inside Touré

85 ′ PISA shot from the edge by Birindelli deflected for a corner by Brosco: the deviation of the red and white center had displaced Contini, giving the illusion of an own goal mockery for a moment

83 ‘VICENZA right to Giacomelli’s rambling flight on the development of a free kick from the left trocar of the field beaten by Ranocchia

80 ′ double change also for Lane: outside Zonta and Cavion, inside Giacomelli and Meggiorini. Lane passing to 4-4-2 for this final match

Total siege of the Nerazzurri in this second portion of the game

77 ′ PISA still close to scoring Pisa with Sibilli’s left lash from the edge of the area: ball deflected for a corner by a red and white defender

76 ′ Torregrossa booked for a free knee on Contini

73 ′ PISA another miraculous save by Contini on Sibilli’s powerful, angled and half-height conclusion from outside the area: ball in a corner kick. On the developments of the corner, Cavion’s sensational save on the goal line, posted to protect the first post, on Sibilli’s sure-shot header.

72 ′ Contini booked for waste of time

72 ′ PISA conclusion with the outside of Beruatto’s left foot from the edge of the area: completely oversized shot and ball that ends on the bottom

70 ′ double change in Pisa: outside Cohen and Mastinu, inside Benali and Sibilli

69 ′ VICENZA Brosco tries with his head on the developments of a corner kick taken to return by Ranocchia: conclusion that does not frame the mirror of the goal and ends on the bottom

67 ′ second change between the ranks of the Lane: Dalmonte also inside instead of a dead Da Cruz

66 ′ PISA miraculous exit by Contini who saves a corner on Puscas who had literally burned on the De Maio race

64 ′ first change in the ranks of the Lane: inside Teodorczyk, outside Diaw

62 ′ Bikel warned for a foul on Puscas: warned, he will miss Saturday’s match against SPAL

60 ′ PISA equalized by Pisa on the umpteenth defensive topic of the red and white: on the development of a free kick from the trocar, a scrum is created in the Vicenza penalty area. The ball arrives on the feet of Bruscagin who, panicked, puts the ball at the penalty spot by serving an assist to the kiss for Caracciolo, who thanks, controls the ball and stabs an innocent Contini

60 ′ second change in the ranks of Pisa: in Torregrossa for Lucca

59 ′ Brosco warned for intervening elbow high on Lucca at the height of the midfield circle. Disastrous so far the performance of the former Ascoli central …

56 ‘PISA cross from Puscas’ right for Cohen’s header that goes off to the bottom passing slightly to the side of Contini’s goal post: total suffering for Lane. The draw seems to be only a matter of time …

55 ′ PISA cross by Mastinu for the split intervention of Lucca that sends the ball to the bottom: another thrill for the red and white defense, completely at the mercy of the enveloping offensive maneuver of Pisa

52 ′ admonition for Diaw, guilty of a late intervention in midfield on Birindelli

51 ′ PISA first intention conclusion from the edge of the Puscas area on the aerial tower of Lucca: great instinctive parade to protect the low corner of Contini, who takes refuge in the corner. The intensity of the match grows, with Pisa quite determined to overturn the result gained unexpectedly in the first half. It should be emphasized that, once again, the danger was caused by an error in the marking phase by Brosco, which completely lost the Romanian striker.

50 ′ PISA Puscas served at the edge of the area by Cohen returns to the right leaving Bruscagin in place and makes a round shot that passes slightly above the Contini crossbar

45 ′ We start again! First ball touched by Vicenza who, unlike Pisa, did not make any changes in their ranks

45 ′ change at the interval between the ranks of Pisa: inside Birindelli, outside Hermannsson

First half:

45 ′ The first half of this head-tail of the Arena Garibaldi ends here, without recovery. Good first half of the formation of Brocchi, able to harness the opposing game plots thanks to an excellent performance of the four red and white midfielders, all lined up from the first minute. First half an hour of play at a rather low pace, in which Pisa struggled a lot to find the square of the match. On the double disadvantage, in correspondence with the half hour of play, the right spring was released in the head of the Tuscans who, thanks to an increase in pace and the imagination of Mastinu and Cohen, reopened the game a few minutes from half-time. All still open in view of the second half, there will be pain for Brocchi’s red and white.

43 ′ PISA reopens Pisa with the complicity of the usual red and white defensive disaster, this time by Brosco: Mastinu goes to the cross stretched from the left, Brosco intervenes from the heel in an uncoordinated way, serving an assist to the kiss to the rushing Cohen who, by first intention, strikes Contini with a left low shot

41 ‘PISA left powerful low shot from the edge of Cohen’s area: Contini keeps a good guard and saves to the ground.

34 ‘PISA left from the edge of first intention by Cohen: high ball over the crossbar

32 ′ PISA first chance of the match for the Nerazzurri: punishment from the trocar field served by Cohen in the direction of the edge of the penalty area for Caracciolo who, guilty left alone by Brosco, arches and hits his head backwards, sending the ball on the bottom not missing the mirror of the Contini door

The match of the Garibaldi Arena until now is rather blocked. Many duels in midfield and many difficulties on the part of both teams to overcome the half of the field and produce offensive actions. Vicenza’s two goals came from the development of counterattacks, taking advantage of the evening particularly inspired by the red and white midfielders who, up to now, have been winning the duel against the Nerazzurri midfielder.

22 ‘ VICENZA doubling Lane on counterattack with Diaw! Action started by Ranocchia who, after having recovered the ball in midfield, flies away in a solitary percussion through central streets and serves the rushing Zonta at the height of the short side of the Pisan penalty area. The Bassano midfielder puts a low cross towards the center of the area anticipating Nicolas’s exit, putting Diaw in a position to support the easiest of moving penalties on the net.

17 ‘ VICENZA unlocks Cavion with a eurogol! Cross from the right by Zonta, Leverbe sweeps his head towards the edge of the area in the direction of the midfielder from Schio, who does not let the ball fall to the ground and hits with his left hand of first intention striking an innocent Nicolas.

7 ′ PISA conclusion with Hermannsson’s long-range right-footed shot: central conclusion, Contini’s easy prey

1 ′ It begins! First ball touched by the hosts, lined up in the Nerazzurri shirt tonight. Guests in red and white uniforms.