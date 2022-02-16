Pisa-LR Vicenza: the report cards – Biancorossi.net

Contini 8 – If the red and white bring home a point it is almost exclusively due to his saves. Especially in the many difficult moments of the recovery, he shows confidence, personality and great reactivity. Nothing can in the two goals conceded

Bruscagin 5 – The start is encouraging, but then it drops and goes into clear difficulty. His indecision on the occasion of the 2-2 goal was fatal

Brosco 5 – A struggling match in which he also makes a couple of important closings, but the performance is conditioned by the serious mistake in the action of the 1-2 goal

De Maio 6 – Like Brosco, the Pisa forward suffers, but does not commit particular mistakes. In the final minutes he unravels a complicated situation and gives some signs of growth

Crecco 5.5 – First half from six stretched, insufficient recovery because when Birindelli enters he goes into difficulty. Pisa on his side breaks through, and he is no longer able to buffer or restart

Zonta 6 – He holds up well in the first part of the game in which Diaw needs the 2-0 ball. Like the rest of the team in the second half he goes into clear difficulty until he surrenders himself to the substitution (from 80 Meggiorini sv – He touches a couple of balls without being able to make his mark in the match)

Bikel 5.5 – In the first half hour he plays simple and orderly, but then he is overwhelmed by the Pisa midfield which dominates and leads the assault on Contini’s goal. He gets yet another yellow card due to which he will be disqualified and will not be able to play on Saturday against Spal

Cavion 6.5 – Half a vote more for the beautiful goal he scores and for a header on the goal line. For the rest, after the first half hour, he struggles and “snorts” against the same role as opponents who in the second half clearly have the upper hand (from 80 ‘ Giacomelli sv – a couple of fouls suffered and a right shot to the side)

Frog 6 – In recovery from the last negative performances, even if he did not play at the levels of the beginning of the season. In the second half he is no longer able to restart, suffering the vehement reaction of the hosts

From Cruz 5 – Bad game of the Dutch attacker who “wanders” without particular construct for an hour of play in which he never stands out. It is handed over to the substitution halfway through the restart (from 66 ‘ Dalmonte 5 – There would be spaces to go on the counterattack and let the red and white defense breathe, but he never finds a noteworthy idea. Another anonymous piece of competition that confirms the approximate state of form of a player who is far from the performances of the first part of the season of the last tournament)

Diaw 6 – Score the 2-0 goal with an empty net by proposing and fighting on all the balls. Like other times he is flawless from the point of view of desire and determination but in the second half he is not assisted until he has to leave the field due to a physical problem (from 65 ‘ Teodorczyk 5.5 – A segment of a match in which he tries to keep the center of gravity of the team high with modest results)

Brocchi 5.5 – Forward in the score 2-0 his team risks losing the game in a second half where Pisa kicks into the goal dangerously at least a dozen times dominating far and wide without him being able to find a tactical solution that limits the excessive power of the opponents. It is true that without the single mistake made by Brosco, the first half would probably have ended with a double advantage, but this does not explain and does not justify a recovery played in total apnea. He probably saves the bench, but it is clear that in Pisa the “Lane” has lost a great opportunity to hit three points that would have relaunched him also considering the results of Pordenone and Cosenza waiting for today’s match in Crotone and Alessandria. His team, while putting the value and strength of Pisa on the scales, shows the usual technical, tactical and personality gaps even if at least in this match there was no lack of desire to bite the bullet and fight when the boat was doing. water all over the place. Unfortunately, however, to get the chance to play at least the play outs is not enough, it is necessary to win, and throw away opportunities like this “cry for revenge”.