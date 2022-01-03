PISCES – Advertorials – newspaper.net

ELEMENT Waterfall

PLANETS Neptune and Jupiter

METAL Silver

DAY Thursday

Pisces have grown up

Strong and aware today

2022 is another very good year for Pisces, you can live almost on income along the lines of the sensational successes of recent years … we have nothing negative for you, cheers! The planets love you or at least ignore you, sacrifices and frustrations are over for years to come … what more do you want? Let’s go into detail and explain this beautiful sky well. Pluto is about to end the long walk in Capricorn, there is still some gift for the Pisces of the very last days. Uranus after bringing fruitful and unpredictable changes to those born in the first decade in 2022 advances towards the second decade of Taurus, changing many sectors of life of Pisces second decade, in the months of February and March it will meet with Jupiter, still in your sign from last year year, winning combination! Someone makes the coup, one of those that rarely repeat themselves in a human life, so open eyes, something wonderful could happen! After all, we know, bang it or not, that Pisces have the advantage of knowing how to adapt to any change, then if the changes are for the better you have won!

For the born in the second and third decan we have a beautiful Venus that from autumn until the first months of 2023 will pamper you from Capricorn, compensating for the somewhat controversial transit of Mars from Gemini, in the same period. Neptune, your first ruler is another strong offset to Mars, making third decade Pisces romantic and almost ascetic. The conjunction of Neptune is excellent for your strong spirituality, but also for those of you who carry out an artistic profession (singers, musicians, actors, directors and other artistic figures) will anyone have notoriety? Well-known artists get big gigs. It’s love? Jupiter and Venus will stretch the net, you will no longer be able to escape! Welcome the Love with joy, this year will make you happier …

The sign in short

Fish lying down, smiling, in a great mood. Jupiter has helped and will still want you calm and serene. Excellent energy, convey positivity and good thoughts. Attract like magnets this year. And a smile can really make a difference! Enjoy life, you have worked so hard to achieve more than success and the limelight, that you don’t care much, peace of mind for you and your family, if you have it, and today the chance to finally create one if there isn’t yet. .

The council of the stars

Always generous, don’t forget to enjoy life! You deserve it one hundred percent!



The zodiac of the stars

JAVIER BARDEM Actor March 1, 1969

EMILY BLUNT Actress February 23, 1983

Love

The suitors multiply

Fish very fascinating, you transmit positive energy, you are magnetic! The suitors multiply, some singles are still hesitating… based on past experiences, they want to think about it a bit before bonding. Sensitive approach, from profound people who you are. The past will not return, give different people chances for a different future, come on! Already happily mated fish continue the journey together. For Pisces who crave love, great encounters… new engagements in sight?

Health

You are really in great shape

In 2022 you are still in good shape and in a good mood, Jupiter wants you happy, relegate tensions and anxieties to the past. You have demonstrated great skills and enjoy deserved successes in the profession, you are much more relaxed. Mood to the stars. Perhaps also thanks to the collaboration of Cupid, who will make many Pisces fall in love happily. Health and well-being benefit from it, take the moment to maintain good habits in your free time at the table, with the right rest and a free mind, you will be fine.

Work

Very quiet profession

In 2022 Pisces sail calmly keeping the course. Having spent excellent years, which have granted you important showcases, you have distinguished yourself for commitment, professionalism and experience. The results have arrived, to your amazement, given the modesty that distinguishes you, but it is all deserved. Today you occupy important positions, solved economic problems, not only but there are also some savings on the account. This year continue with the projects started and evaluate new attractive and profitable opportunities.

Money

A prodigal and profitable year

2022 prodigal for Pisces. Jupiter still around for the first six months. If you are going to make speculations, conclude within the first part of the year, it will be more favorable. Of course with the advice of trusted experts. You should have already invested some money in the recent past, significantly increased. Consider the trend of the world economy, which is still unstable. The year follows the lines of the past, good earnings but financially we recommend small steps and few risks.

HOW TO CONQUER THEM Weepy filmone, then with tender looks and languid caresses you will drive away the melancholy … cooked and eaten!