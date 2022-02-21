Pisces: characteristics, myths and truths about this zodiac sign

In March 2020, while hesitating whether or not to cancel what would turn out to be the last plans I’d have for about 14 months, I took a bit of time between refreshing the home page from the New York Times and look at the wall in front of me with a lost and panicked look to call Susan Miller.

Miller, is perhaps the most famous celestial interpreter of the modern age and her forecasts of AstrologyZone, they have been followed with care and attention since 1995. When he answered, I could have asked him about our impending doom. I could have asked how I would fare in the catastrophe. But I was focused. We were in season Pisces. And I needed an explanation.

I was born on March 17, 1992, to parents who have never and never will distinguish their Virgos from their Geminis. No one made me a ‘birth chart’. I clearly remember that the first time I came across the signs was in a catalog of Madame Alexander’s dolls. In addition to the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Gone with the Wind’ collections, the brand had produced a Zodiac-themed line. I did not feel any attachment to Pisces (she wasn’t even the best of dolls), but it didn’t bother me either. I had never liked swimming, of course. Otherwise, the name seemed harmless to me.

It wasn’t until I started college that I realized some people were noticing their signs. For the first time, my friends were saying things like, “Hey, aren’t you a Virgo?” or “You don’t look like me PiscesI shrugged. I was from March. And what did it mean for someone to look like a Pisces? Around 2018, I discovered it.

That winter, two weeks apart, the New York Times and the Atlantic wrote about how astrology was exploding on the internet. BuzzFeed had noticed the trend even earlier, writing about it in September 2017. Women I knew were downloading the app Cost mass. The fact that a planet was retrograde became a justifiable reason to cancel plans, take a taxi or order dessert. The movements of various moons was something to be observed and then acted upon, like the stock market.

The website I was working for at the time launched a column dedicated to the horoscopes. So did all the other websites I read. groups of Facebook they proliferated. On Instagram, the content was inescapable. The platform was awash with memes about how Libras were charming and beautiful and Capricorns were decisive leaders. Virgos were organized. Tauruses were stable. And the Pisces they were… emotional wrecks, delusional dreamers, distraught loners, and crazed romantics, predisposed to sobbing in public and spending entire weeks under the covers.

The more I scrolled, the more exaggerated the descriptions became: “PISCES SZN”, as one characteristic account declared, meant to cry or fall asleep. It meant “to get things out of whack”, according to another. It meant to be late or to be isolated or depressed.