Piscina&Wellness Barcelona seeks young talent to design its 2023 wellness center

(24-10-2022). The Piscina & Wellness Barcelona 2023 fair announces its competition aimed at architecture students to find who will design the next wellness center that will be exhibited at next year’s fair.

In 2023, the traditional wellness center that the Piscina & Wellness Barcelona fair builds in each edition of the fair will bear the signature of an architecture student. The fair, which is organized by Fira de Barcelona with the support of the Spanish association of the swimming pool sector Asofap, has called a new competition aimed at students from national and international universities and architecture schools to choose the design that will become a reality on 27 to November 30 of next year at the Gran Via fairgrounds.

With this initiative, Piscina & Wellness Barcelona wants to encourage the creativity of future architecture professionals on the construction and equipment possibilities of wellness-spa centers and to value the entrepreneurship of young talent. The most international event in Europe in its sector will give the winning project recognition and visibility, opening doors and new options for professional and work development.

For four editions, the wellness center “Wellness Experience” has been one of the main focuses of attention at the fair, the only one in the world of its specialty to carry out the construction works of a real wellness center in operation, equipped with the latest news from the exhibiting companies. The objective of this space is to make the visiting professional public aware of how aquatic activities affect the well-being and quality of life of users and how the latest equipment and technologies help make a facility functional, profitable and environmentally friendly. environment.

Thus, the “Wellness Experience” will occupy approximately 500 m2 and will have different areas such as the reception, waiting room, fitness room, spa area with sauna, beauty and physiotherapy treatment cabins, changing rooms, bathrooms and an active pool with water beds, hydromassage seats, waterfall, swan neck and hydrojets. The pool will also host different activities related to health, relaxation and physical activity.

Students from architecture schools and universities of any course and country with registration in force during the year 2022 can participate in the competition. The design must meet the fundamental criteria of ephemeral architecture (easiness and speed of assembly and disassembly) and include concepts and materials related to sustainability, innovation, functionality, recycling, connectivity and digitization. Applications must be submitted before November 18, 2022 and the competition jury – made up of members of the Work Commission of the Piscina & Wellness Barcelona Fair – will communicate its decision as of December 16, 2022.

This competition expands the link between Piscina & Wellness Barcelona and the academic and university world, since since 2017 the fair has also held the International Competition for Architecture Students, with which it proposes young people to imagine the design of a hypothetical aquatic center, suitable for for the public bath, in an emblematic place of the Catalan capital such as Plaça Gaudí in front of the Sagrada Familia, Port Vell or the magic fountain of Montjuïc. Soon, the hall will launch the call with the challenge for 2023.

Pool & Wellness Forum 2022 and 2023 edition

Piscina & Wellness Barcelona is already preparing its next edition from November 27 to 30, 2013. Thus, the most international event in the European trade fair calendar for the sector will once again bring together the entire value chain of swimming pool products for residential and public use, as well as facilities, equipment and accessories related to wellness, spa, fitness and outdoor decoration. It will also include different knowledge, reflection, networking and recognition activities, as is the case of these two competitions aimed at architecture students and the Piscina & Wellness Awards, to project the values ​​of innovation in the swimming pool and wellness sector. .

Before the event, on December 1 and 2, the Barcelona show and the Asofap employers’ association will hold the 4th edition of the Piscina & Wellness Forum at the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM) with the aim of providing the show with a relationship space to learn about trends, technologies and new applications of the pool and wellness, as well as to reflect on the regulatory framework, the economic context, professional qualification and other current issues that impact the activity of companies in the sector.



