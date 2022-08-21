pissed off against Mbappé and Neymar, Messi has already chosen his side!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Kimpembe hoped for in the Premier League, De Vrij and Koulibaly waiting

PSG will still be judged this evening in Lille, where their attacking trio made up of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has every chance of being renewed (8:45 p.m.). Eight days after the penaltygate, the “MNM” will be scrutinized … especially when we know that the Argentinian has had little taste of this event. According to L’Équipe, the former star of FC Barcelona would not have liked to see his two friends tear themselves apart in public for a simple penalty.

“It is enough to observe the few frozen glances of Lionel Messi, last Saturday, to understand that the sevenfold Golden Ball only appreciates the situation moderately, can we read in the sports daily. That he then spent the end of the evening in the company of Neymar, Marquinhos, Paredes and their wives in a night establishment in the capital shows that the Argentinian would have chosen his camp, if he had to … ”

According to these lines, we can therefore understand that Messi would have chosen to line up behind his Brazilian friend … whom Mbappé would have had no trouble pushing towards the exit of PSG during the summer transfer window. Vibe…