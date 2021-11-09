Pistorius, near probation: the reaction of the Steenkam family

It is news that, if confirmed, will again condition the existence of the family members of Reeva Steenkamp and the collective conscience that has followed with incredulity, perhaps, but as much attention the phases of the trial against Oscar Pistorius and who sentenced him for the murder of his then girlfriend, the young South African model.

The condemnation of Pistorius

The South African prison authorities, in fact, would have started the first procedural steps to evaluate the granting of probation to the Paralympic champion, in prison following the conviction for the murder of Reeva occurred on the night of Valentine’s day eight years ago, in 2013, in her home, shooting her four times through the bathroom door, where it seems the girl was hiding, according to what emerged from the trial.

This is what has been learned from an official and a lawyer, who allegedly spread the news reported by the international media. The same ones who reported the disconcerting news of the tragedy that led to the death of a girl in a context that, evidently, was perceived as safe, protected and instead that house turned out to be a trap that left no escape.

Pistorius, which had enjoyed a worldwide notoriety that had raised him as a model for Paralympic sport, was found guilty of a horrific crime and sentenced to 13 years in prison for the murder he always denied, saying he was convinced that a thief had entered his ultra-secure home in Pretoria and that he took up his rifle and shot for this reason.

The reaction of Reeva Steenkamp’s family

In July Pistorius, now 34, served half his sentence, the minimum required to consider probation, he confirmed Tania Koen, family lawyer Steenkamp. Which “does not mean that he automatically has the right to be released”, he pointed out by announcing the battle in a very detailed speech to the SABC News.

The prison services have scheduled preliminary interviews with the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, as required by the procedure, which have been postponed to a later date due to the lack of certain requirements. Before any probation, psychologists are required to have a dialogue with the victim or his family, but also with the detainee and write reports. Then it will be up to you to decide.

VIRGILIO SPORT