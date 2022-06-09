Pita de la Vega and Mijares: what is their relationship like and what plans do they have for the future | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Although thousands of followers and fans of bright Star Y Manuel Mijares believe in an eventual loving reconciliation between the two, The former media partner has made it clear that they are friends and only that. Of course, the singer made his girlfriend, the businesswoman Pita de la Vega, known on June 3 at the “Heat Awards”. Find out more here.

After having separated 11 years ago from Lucero, mother of his little Lucerito and José Manuel, the Mexican singer was captured together with the real estate businesswoman Pita de la Vega, who claims to have known him for several decades.

As expected, the entertainment press emphasized Mijares and his current girlfriend, the well-known company Pita de la Vega, who stole the look and the cameras during the “Heat” awards, in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.

And although the couple was extremely affectionate and sweet, it was the smile and the infamous dress of bright colors that de la Vega wore that generated sighs from the attendees . Of course, always next to her boyfriend, who wore an attractive green shirt that combined perfectly with her partner’s outfit.

In that sense, the questions regarding the future that lies ahead with the singer did not wait, to which the business woman responded directly and smoothly.

“We keep each other a lot of company and there is a lot of trust from knowing each other for so long, so we enjoy it a lot”, De la Vega pointed to the well-known Mexican program “Sale el sol”.

STRONG AND SAFE

Pita, in turn, expressed the mutual trust that exists between the two, although she also delved into the obstacles that every public couple has when making a relationship official.

Along these lines, he indicated that his partner suffers and lives for music, specifying that Mijares always works with passion at all times.

“Everyone has their career. I respect her and he enjoys what he does” , The current girlfriend of the interpreter of “Poco a Poco” ended.

FOR NOW, THERE IS NO WEDDING

The businesswoman also did not hesitate when answering whether she sees herself “in white” and “arriving at the altar”, assuring that “It’s okay like that” .

“We are very well like this, we are very happy joining us, time will tell” , He finished laughing.

Both went to the “Heat” award, in the Dominican Republic. (Photo: Image Entertainment/YouTube)

WHO IS PITA DE LA VEGA, THE GIRLFRIEND OF MANUEL MIJARES?

A few months ago, the columnist for the newspaper Récord, Franco Tirador, pointed out that Manuel Mijares He participated in an event with the Qatari ambassador, and who would have also attended would be a new couple.

At the event, the journalist witnessed the arrival of the singer accompanied by the sister of the owner of the Bravos de Juárez club, as indicated by El Heraldo.