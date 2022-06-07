Pita de la Vega, the discreet girlfriend of Manuel Mijares who enjoys their long-distance relationship

Manuel Mijares. (Photo by Alfonso Manzano/Clasos.com/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Manuel Mijares and his love life are always a source of discussion among fans of the famous singer. On this occasion, the spotlight has focused on Pita de la Vega, his new girlfriend, with whom he was publicly seen on the red carpet of the Heat Latin Music Awards, in the Dominican Republic. And for at least a couple of days, the spotlight has been diverted from the ghost of her relationship with Lucero.

It is very difficult for Mijares and his girlfriend to appear together before the cameras, although the interpreter himself finally gave an explanation about the discretion that has characterized the couple so much.

“It’s just that we rarely see each other. She doesn’t live in Mexico, we rarely see each other, but we accompany each other when we see each other. As an artist, you get used to that,” were the words that the singer gave to Imagen Televisión after being questioned about his few public appearances with your partner. The first time the two were seen was in November of last year, when they attended the Mexican Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in the Mexican capital.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

For her part, Pita de la Vega, a businesswoman from Chihuahua, also spoke for the Imagen Televisión cameras and confessed to knowing Manuel Mijares for many years. In addition, she touched on the public weight of her partner and how this factor impacts her relationship, since she is not used to a life of spotlight. “Yes, (I’ve known him for) many years, when Manuel started. It’s a bit difficult, but everyone has their career. He respects him and he enjoys what he does. He makes me very happy,” he pointed out.

Pita is the sister of Alexandra de la Vega, owner of the Bravos de Juárez soccer team, and is part of the consortium (Grupo de la Vega) founded by his late father Federico de la Vega. In this business group, activities ranging from real estate to national pizzeria businesses are carried out.

Continue reading the story

Pita declares that she has always been a fan of her current boyfriend’s voice and talent. And she, of course, stressed that the time she spends with him is usually of quality, perhaps as compensation for the few times they can see each other due to her work schedules, a condition highlighted by Mijares himself. “I love his songs. It is very good. I love it, I really enjoy it. We keep each other a lot of company, there is a lot of trust from knowing each other for so long. We enjoyed it very much”.

Of course, one of the most recurrent remarks for Mijares, when talking about his love life, always has to do with Lucero, who was his wife for 14 years. Both have made it clear that they are friends, that they have very clear limits, but despite that, fans do not hesitate to ask or speculate on a reconciliation on every possible occasion. The joint presentations that both have made with their daughter Lucerito Mijares are, without a doubt, one of the favorite elements of the followers.

Although the formula has worked very well, and has allowed Lucerito to have an unbeatable platform for launching into the artistic world, the separation of personal and professional life has always been latent between Lucero and Mijares. For example, she has had a 10-year relationship with Michel Kuri. After a decade of courtship, the couple has not contemplated marriage, away from the prejudices and social pressure exerted from a sector of the fans and the press.

Both Mijares and Lucero have shown an emotional and professional maturity that makes them exemplary artists from any point of analysis. “We are very well like this, we are very happy. Time will tell. His children are wonderful,” was Pita de la Vega’s response to whether he was thinking of marriage. There is no rush. It is clear that maturity is a virtue without a selling price.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Katya Echazarreta becomes the first Mexican to go into space