Pitbull Cruz finished Yuriorkis Gamboa in five rounds

The Mexican repeatedly sent the Cuban fighter to the canvas in the co-main event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington

The Mexican Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz ended this Saturday night with the Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa in the co-main event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Crosswho struggled to make weight for the fight, needed five of the 10 agreed rounds to knock down the Cuban veteran with his powerful blows to the face that left ‘El Ciclon de Guantanamo’ without a chance, who tonight looked like a weak tropical storm.

The fight was one-sided and the only thing clear from the beginning was that it would end quickly in favor of the Mexican, who constantly hurt Gamboadespite the Cuban’s attempts to react.

By the end of the fourth round Gamboa He went to the canvas and it seemed that he was not going to get up anymore, but in a show of courage he stood up and kept going.

However, at the beginning of the fifth round Cross he hurt him again and cornered him against the ropes, where he continued to drop his fists until Gamboa it fell one last time at 1:32.

With this victory, Cross won the vacant World Boxing Council intercontinental Lightweight title.

Mexican Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz needed five rounds to knock out Yuriorkis Gamboa. EPA

This triumph allows to recover to Cross of the unanimous decision loss he suffered against Gervonta Davis last December and was placed with a record of 23-2-1 with 16 chloroforms.

For Gamboa this is the third straight loss in an illustrious career that seems to be fading, stalling at 30-5 with 18 knockouts, though four of his five losses have come on the fast track.

“I came to defeat and dethrone anyone who stands in my way, while I put on a show for the fans,” he declared. Cross after the fight. “I wanted to send a very clear message to the entire division. I came to stay and be world champion.

“Mexico, wait until we get back. We have something special planned to celebrate with you.”

The fight between Cross Y Gamboa paved the way for the stellar fight between Errol Spence Jr. (21-0, 21 knockouts) and fellow Cuban Yordenis Ugás (27-4, 12 chloroforms), which will unify the Welterweight titles of the World Council, World Association and Federation Boxing International.