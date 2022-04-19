“Pitbull” Cruz, the fighter who restored faith in boxing to Mexicans

Pitbull Cruz celebrates after beating Yuriorkis Gamboa. (Cooper Neil/Getty Images)

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz lives up to his nickname every time he steps into a ring. He does not let his rivals breathe. He rings the bell and Cruz goes after them like a bloodthirsty hound. He proved it last Saturday once again. He defeated the Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa in five rounds after knocking him down three times, the first one in the opening round. It has many details to improve, but Mexico has an idol prospect in Pitbull.

He doesn’t get along very well with cameras. Not for lack of willingness, because they like to attend to the media. He has explained it as precisely as possible: he likes to speak above the ring, not on television and, much less, on social networks, as is the case with his possible rival Ryan García. That discretion that so much proclaims in his personality is totally aside when they put a fighter in front of him. His boxing style is reminiscent of the best Mike Tyson: they are guys who intend to annihilate their opponents in the shortest amount of time possible and with luxury of violence.

Against Gamboa, at Cowboys Stadium, Cruz brought out that momentum. He is a fan of throwing overhands and hooks, two of the most dangerous punches in boxing, and he does it with amazing frequency. Pitbull can qualify as a punching machine or as a slingshotfrom a more derogatory point of view. Because there is also a reality that is impossible to hide when talking about him: his technique is limited and he tends to throw blows into the air that only serve to reduce his physical background.

Of course that bloodthirsty style has immediately placed him in the hearts of Mexican fans. It is understandable: a “genuine” idol has been missing for a long time. Born in Magdalena Contreras, Mexico City, Cruz had not had great reflectors in his footsteps. Until last year, he was unknown to the general public. Today he already wears the label of aspiring world champion. But you have to be patient.

In his December fight against lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, Cruz displayed defensive discipline that took the bout to a decision. The development of the actions surprised everyone: a quick and withering knockout, Tank-style, was expected. Cruz put Mayweather’s protégé in a tight spot and became the first opponent to endure a full 12 rounds without visiting the canvas.

It is also true that Davis fought with an injured hand during the middle of the brawl, a fact that does not limit Pitbull’s good performance, but it serves to nuance the fight and its consequences: Isaac is not yet ready to fight (let alone win). ) to sharks at 135 pounds. His promoter Manny Pacquiao will have to be very smart to handle the Mexican’s destiny. It would be suicide to call the heaviest names in the division: Kambosos, Haney, Lomachenko and Gervonta himself, who on a good day, with his hand at 100%, could leave the first fight as a nice memory and nothing more.

Cruz has improvement field. You must take advantage of it. His repertoire needs more straight punches (jabs and crosses) to channel the unstoppable violence that his fists and heart guard. Perhaps you can’t ask for more technical refinement, because his boxing nature is very defined, but he must learn to manage the resources he already has and add more tools to his catalog.

Before being a world contender, Isaac Cruz has an inevitable rival in his sights: Ryan García. The need is mutual. They are the perfect opponent for each other. If the fight happens, and if Pitbull defeats The King, then the roadmap will make more sense. Isaac Cruz has the potential, but his presence in the Major Leagues is still in a testing period. Only time will tell if he is indeed a new idol or just another fighter.

