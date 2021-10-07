Pitch Perfect 3: clip, music video and photos from the sequel starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson

“Content =” “provider =” youtube “image_url =” https://media.cineblog.it/3/35a/maxresdefault-jpg.png “thumb_maxres =” 1 ″ url = “https://www.youtube.com / watch? v = 515lLZS082U “embed =” PGRpdiBpZD0nbXAtdmlkZW9fY29udGVudF9fNzg2ODU5JyBjbGFzcz0nbXAtdmlkZW9fY29udGVudCc PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iNTAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjI4MSIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy55b3V0dWJlLmNvbS9lbWJlZC81MTVsTFpTMDgyVT9mZWF0dXJlPW9lbWJlZCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93PSJhdXRvcGxheTsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4 + + + PC9pZnJhbWU PHN0eWxlPiNtcC12aWRlb19jb250ZW50X183ODY4NTl7cG9zaXRpb246IHJlbGF0aXZlO3BhZGRpbmctYm90dG9tOiA1Ni4yNSU7aGVpZ2h0OiAwICFpbXBvcnRhbnQ7b3ZlcmZsb3c6IGhpZGRlbjt3aWR0aDogMTAwJSAhaW1wb3J0YW50O30gI21wLXZpZGVvX2NvbnRlbnRfXzc4Njg1OSAuYnJpZCwgI21wLXZpZGVvX2NvbnRlbnRfXzc4Njg1OSBpZnJhbWUge3Bvc2l0aW9uOiBhYnNvbHV0ZSAhaW1wb3J0YW50O3RvcDogMCAhaW1wb3J0YW50OyBsZWZ0OiAwICFpbXBvcnRhbnQ7d2lkdGg6IDEwMCUgIWltcG9ydGFudDtoZWlnaHQ6IDEwMCUgIWltcG9ydGFudDt9PC9zdHlsZT48L2Rpdj4 = “]

Updated by Pietro Ferraro

It made its debut in Italian cinemas Pitch Perfect 3, a sequel that marks the return of Bellas to the big screen for a new chapter in the beloved franchise that has grossed over $ 400 million worldwide.

Now graduated and entered in the real world where singing a cappella is not enough, the Bellas are back in Pitch Perfect 3, the new chapter of the beloved saga that has grossed over 400 million dollars worldwide. After winning the world championship, the Bellas find themselves divided and discover that there are no great job prospects for making music with your own voice. But they get a chance to get together for an overseas tour and this group of gorgeous nerds will meet again to make new music one last time.

In the clips that we propose in this update a scene from the film and a music video with the cast performing in the official song “Freedom ’90 x Cups”.

The cast of “Pitch Perfect 3” sees the return of familiar faces from previous films and new arrivals. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins are back to join the new entries John Lithgow and Ruby Rose.

Pitch Perfect 3: new Italian trailer

Updated by Pietro Ferraro

Universal Pictures has made available a second Italian trailer of Pitch Perfect 3. Now graduated and entered in the real world where singing a cappella is not enough, the Bellas are back in the third chapter of the beloved saga that has grossed over 400 million dollars worldwide.

After winning the world championship, the Bellas find themselves divided and discover that there are no great job prospects for making music with your own voice. But they get a chance to get together for an overseas tour and this group of gorgeous nerds will meet again to make new music one last time.



Pitch Perfect III

Pitch Perfect III

Pitch Perfect III

Pitch Perfect III

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return to the cast joined by John Lithgow and Ruby Rose. Pitch Perfect 3 is still being produced by Gold Circle Entertainment’s Paul Brooks and Brownstone Productions’ Max Handelman & Elizabeth Banks, and is directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In).

The first Pitch Perfect was a surprise hit when it debuted in 2012, earning $ 65 million nationwide and $ 115.3 million worldwide, from a $ 17 million budget. The soundtrack was also a huge success becoming the best-selling soundtrack of 2013, with 1.2 million copies sold, while the single “Cups” made it to the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, along with two other songs from the soundtrack. This success spawned Pitch Perfect 2, which brought back the main cast and introduced new characters like Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily and Katey Sagal’s Katherine. The sequel was an even greater success, grossing $ 184.2 million domestically and $ 287.5 million worldwide, from a $ 29 million budget.

Pitch Perfect 3 arrives in Italian cinemas on June 14, 2018.

Pitch Perfect 3: first Italian trailer

Updated by Pietro Ferraro

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return to lead the cast of Pitch Perfect 3, the new chapter in the blockbuster series that in May 2015 was the highest opening gross of all time for a musical film. Among the producers of the highly anticipated next chapter are Paul Brooks, head of production company Gold Circle Entertainment, Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions. The film is directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In).

Now out of college and out in the real world, where it takes more than an a cappella singing to succeed, Le Bellas are back in Pitch Perfect 3, the next installment of the beloved franchise that grossed over $ 400 million at the global box office. . After the thrill of victory at the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves separated to discover that there are no job prospects for those who make music with their mouths. But when they get a chance to come together on a tour to support soldiers in Europe, this group of impressive nerds will come together to make some music and make some questionable decisions, one last time.

The cast is completed by Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, with John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks.

Pitch Perfect 3: official plot and first “Last Call Pitches” poster

Updated by Pietro Ferraro

A few days after the conclusion of the shooting of Pitch Perfect 3, Universal Pictures unveiled a first official poster for the film that reveals the “Last Call Pitches” tagline.

Now out of college and out in the real world, where it takes more than an a cappella singing to succeed, Le Bellas are back in Pitch Perfect 3, the next installment of the beloved franchise that grossed over $ 400 million at the global box office. . After the thrill of victory at the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves separated to discover that there are no job prospects for those who make music with their mouths. But when they get a chance to come together on a tour to support soldiers overseas, this group of impressive nerds will come together to make some music and make some questionable decisions, one last time.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return for the sequel along with new entry Ruby Rose. Pitch Perfect 3 is still being produced by Gold Circle Entertainment’s Paul Brooks and Brownstone Productions’ Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks and is directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In). Elizabeth Banks was originally supposed to direct Pitch Perfect 3, after making her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, but she switched hands while retaining the role of actress and producer.

The first Pitch Perfect was a surprise hit in 2012, grossing $ 65 million nationwide and $ 115.3 million worldwide, from a $ 17 million budget. The soundtrack was also a huge success, becoming the best-selling soundtrack of 2013 with 1.2 million copies with three singles, including “Cups” placed on the “Billboard Hot 100”. This success has spawned Pitch Perfect 2, which saw the return of the main cast and introduced new characters like Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily and Katey Sagal’s Katherine. The sequel was an even greater success, grossing $ 184.2 million nationwide and $ 287.5 million worldwide, from a $ 29 million budget.

Pitch Perfect 3 is slated for release in American theaters on December 22, 2017.

Pitch Perfect 3: new teaser trailer “Wrap Party”

Updated by Pietro Ferraro

A new teaser trailer titled “Wrap Party” is available for the sequel Pitch Perfect 3 which collects some images from the set of the film that ended shooting for a release in American cinemas set for December 22, 2017.

In the video, a montage of some funny “behind the scenes” shooting with director Trish Sie (Ste Up All In) and the cast that sees the return of Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Alexis Knapp , Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner. The cast is completed by Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins who return as Gail and John to which are added the new entries John Lithgow, Matt Lanter, DJ Khaled and the Ruby Rose of the tv series Orange is the New Black.

Pitch Perfect 3: first video from the set

Updated by Pietro Ferraro

The Barden Bellas are back in style with filming underway for Pitch Perfect 3. Universal Pictures shared a first video from the set of this new sequel that takes us behind the scenes of the film, with the cast starting rehearsals for one of their musical numbers for this third installment directed by Trish Sie (Ste Up All In). .

Pitch Perfect 3 is one of the few movies to go out with Star Wars: Episode VIII next December and while there’s no way the Bellas will beat Rey and Luke Skywalker’s first venture together, they will present themselves as a viable box-office alternative.

As for the cast, Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow are back. Oddly enough, Alexis Knapp, who plays Stacie Conrad, is absent from this video, but the character is still part of the sequel hitting theaters December 22, 2017.

Source: Movieweb

Pitch Perfect 3, start shooting

Two years after the unexpected boom of the 2nd chapter, which managed to gross $ 287,506,194 worldwide after costing less than 30, Universal started filming Pitch Perfect 3, today driven by the first ‘group’ photo posted on Instagram by Anna Kendrick.

The Bellas are back, we could say, for an image that shows us Ester Dean, Rebel Wilson, Kelley Jakle, Hana Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Shelley Regner and Kendrick herself. Among the novelties of chapter 3 Ruby Rose, with Trish Sie , director of Step Up: All In, behind the camera after the abandonment of Elizabeth Banks, however the producer. Kay Cannon, who wrote the first two chapters, is also back for this third episode, whose plot is shrouded in mystery.

The December 22 the arrival in the hall is next, for a completely new Christmas release for the franchise.

Source: Comingsoon.net