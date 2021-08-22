‘Pitch Perfect 3’ The Barden Bellas reunited again in the last and less successful chapter of the saga

Pitch Perfect 3 is a 2017 film directed by Trish Sie and starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow.

The film has been available on Netflix since August.

Pitch Perfect 3 – The plot

The Barden Bellas have finished college and are now grappling with their respective lives, but for many of them they are unsatisfactory and unfulfilling. Through Aubrey, one of the Bellas, the girls have a chance to get back in the game. In fact, they will have to measure themselves in a series of performances and the winner of the competition will accompany the famous producer Dj Khaled on his European tour.

This will lead them on a journey in which there will be many difficulties, including the meeting of Ciccia Amy with a bulky figure from her past.

Pitch Perfect 3 – Team that wins does not change … or almost

The Barden Bellas are brought together in this third installment to do what they do best: sing together. They realize this too when they find themselves having to interface with a life that doesn’t fully gratify them, and they rediscover the magic of what made their college years special. It is precisely this aspect that made fans all over the world fall in love with this ramshackle, but adorable group of girls animated by a boundless passion for a cappella singing.

This chapter of the saga, in fact, has everything you would expect from a Pitch Perfect: pop songs rearranged for a cappella singing, choreography, misadventures, friendship, affection and a very strong team spirit. The girls, in fact, always put the group first, they support each other in their choices and are caring for each other like a real family.

Among the novelties present in this episode, however, there is an element that will not just upset the balance of the Bellas: the musical instruments. The girls will have to compete for the title with bands playing guitars, percussion, bass and keyboards. This will demotivate and scare them initially, but they will then learn to take even more confidence in what instead values ​​them as a group, and it will certainly not be the musical instruments that hinder them.

This chapter, however, differs from the previous two for the choice of giving greater priority to the story, which is not too exciting, and to the intertwining of some members of the Bellas.

A small waiver is also made on the musical moments, which are less and less interesting in the choices of the pieces and in the respective arrangements, making this film the least stimulating of the saga.

A dynamic and imperfect direction

Trish Sie in the control room gives her film an explosive and pressing rhythm, with many moments almost like a video clip, which are coherent in the context of the film.

The photography is colorful and captivating in full Pitch Perfect style, as is the editing that is frenetic and rhythmic.

Too bad that often in this last chapter there are gross errors in the connections on the fields and reverse shots, revealing an imprecise direction of the film and a mastery of the non-punctual staging of the Sie. This aspect, however, does not interfere too much with the general appreciation of the film, which in any case entertains and amuses.

Pitch perfect 3 it is the decidedly weakest chapter of the saga on practically all aspects, both narrative and purely musical.

The latter, however, contains within it all the elements that have made the whole world passionate about the Bellas and a cappella singing and for this reason the fans will not be disappointed. Indeed, finding the girls complete and protagonists of captivating musical moments will only make them feel at home again.

For all those who, on the other hand, approach this film without having seen the previous ones, viewing is still recommended. It is a light and carefree film that will keep you company on hot summer days.