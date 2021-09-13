Pitch Perfect 3, the Italian trailer of the film with Anna Kendrick

After the official poster, the Italian trailer of Pitch Perfect 3, released by Universal: the film will be available in America starting from December 22nd, while in Italy it will arrive in the first months of 2018. Beca and the Bellas return to the big screen for the last episode of the musical saga. The protagonists are graduates and must face the difficulties of life, first of all the search for a job. The girls, however, have the opportunity to meet on the occasion of a musical tour, in a context of passion and obstacles to overcome. Here is the Italian trailer of Pitch Perfect 3:

Unity is strength

The girls will try to work alone after winning the World Championships. They will realize, however, that individually they do not feel complete and that their true strength lies in the union. They will come back together to make a tour in support of soldiers in Europe and, as you can imagine, all kinds of things will happen. The group of nerds, gathered together, will make some rather questionable and, at the same time, funny decisions. Hilarious and ready for anything, they will also have to compete with musicians, as well as with other singers. What will the rowdy band of singing girls do?





Pitch Perfect 3, the cast of the film

The new chapter of the series sees Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson in a new adventure, which began in May 2015 and was a real success at the box office. To produce the third chapter of Pitch Perfect were Paul Brooks head of production company Gold Circle Entertainment, Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions. The film is directed by Trish Sie, while Kay Cannon handled the screenplay. The cast of Pitch Perfect 3 stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow as well as new arrivals Matt Lanter, Andy Allo and John Lithgow.

