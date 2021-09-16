Pitch Perfect 3: the review of the film with Anna Kendrick







Three years ago, on the occasion of the Italian premiere of Pitch Perfect 2, Elizabeth Banks told the genesis of this crazy project born in 2012 and the unexpected and warm reaction of the public, explaining that at the time – when the franchise did not exist yet – the idea was “Making a funny movie about a group of women singing a cappella”. In fact, the combination of the two things (comedy and musical) worked to the point of pushing Universal to produce a series, always with the same characters, blockbuster in America and in the rest of the world. However behind the success of Pitch Perfect a cultural and cinematographic ferment was moving to which Paul Feig, in 2011, began with The bride’s friends, a kind of women exploitation which readapted the grammar of the comedy to a purely feminine language. After that push they come out The Wedding Party by Leslye Headland, Offense bodies, Escape in Stiletto Heels, and many others.

Six years and two films later, Pitch Perfect 3 it seems to reaffirm the same intentions, while losing the enamel and freshness of the debut along the way, in an episode with a bittersweet flavor because it is obviously conclusive. And if the first sounded a bit like the celebration of the underdog, the losers, with the echo of John Hughes in the air (and in the ears of the protagonist Becca), the latter was a kind of update of Animal House in pink hues, the third takes leave in style St. Elmo’s Fire with the awareness of the passing of time, of advancing age and of the desire to grow and face adult life. Maybe by loosening certain parental ties or by choosing individualism to the detriment of the collective, thus finding their own way on their own.







Out Elizabeth Banks directing, who returns here as a producer and actress, inside Trish Sie (in 2009 he signed the “cult” video clip of “Here it goes again” by OK Go, with the band intent on dancing on the treadmills), while Kay Cannon reconfirms herself as a brilliant screenwriter (her latest creation is Girlboss, series she conceived and produced by Netflix), especially when he tries to evoke – with moderate results – the films mentioned above, both in the goliardic and melancholy spirit, and in the visual details (in one scene Fat Amy grabs two slices of bread and fills them with cereals, just like she did Ally Sheedy in Breakfast Club). In short, the machine works, the chemistry between the actresses is undeniable, the physical, ethnic and character variety respected, with Rebel Wilson who – once again – devours space and lines, and not for the shape of his body, but for the quality of his acting. Simply irresistible.

Perhaps the musical numbers do not live up to expectations, or perhaps there is a sense of completeness that brings with it the breathlessness of a franchise that does not have much else to say (even if a spin-off action with Fat Amy would be enormously appreciated), however what made the first two films great is repeated as a constant: you can postpone the day you leave the nest, hide the fear behind the need to “appear” successful, yet the stage of life changes with every step and it’s up to us to adapt it. Ready to turn the page, the Bellas abandon a “loser” story without betraying what makes them special: imperfections. And imperfect it is Pitch Perfect 3, a strange mix of comedy and spy story, the least compact from a narrative and identity point of view, the most solid on the sentimental side.

