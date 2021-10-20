News

Pitch Perfect – Anna Kendrick sings to the sound of rap in this new clip!

Absolutely unmissable this new clip of the musical rom-com Pitch Perfect. The film has in fact the young and talented protagonist Anna Kendrick (Oscar nomination for Between the clouds in which she acted alongside George Clooney) and follows the adventures of a group of girls who are part of a student choir that is trying to “restructure” to be able to challenge rival singing groups. A film full of humor and also a certain sarcasm towards the typical associations of American colleges. But also a film obviously well-paced and full of many singing and dancing performances: so here is one new clip where Kendrick, in a rap number, exhibited a truly remarkable voice. Look, indeed feel to believe …

The plot revolves around a goth student and rebel (Kendrick, in fact), unhappy to attend a school where her father teaches. She will discover that she has a beautiful voice and will become the secret weapon of the school’s female a cappella group.
Low budget film that will be shot at New Orleans, the project is based on a true story told by Mickey Rapkin of GQ Magazine and is directed by Jason Moore (Avenue Q). In the cast of the film we also find Rebel Wilson seen not so long ago in The Friends of the Bride (one of the protagonist’s terrible roommates) and co-star of the next Bachelorette, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, John Michael Higgins, Adam DeVine and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Pitch Perfect it will be released in US theaters on October 5th; at the moment the film does not have an Italian release yet.

Source: MSN


