‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin and more

Aa-believe it! Pitch Perfect hit theaters in 2012 and became an instant classic.

The film focuses on the a cappella team of the Barden Bellas, who make music using only their mouths, and has proven its staying power. Since then, the franchise has released two incredible sequels.

In 2015, the musical group took on international competitors in hopes of keeping their group’s performance skills intact. Three years later, The Bellas reunited as college graduates to sing across Europe as part of the USO tour and a venue in dj khaledlabel of .

Characters have been added along the way, but the original Bellas, made up of Beca (Anne Kendrick), Aubrey (anna camp), Chloe (brittany snow), Fat Amy (rebel wilson) and more, cemented their place in the hearts of fans early on.

There are also some Barden Treblemakers, including Bumper (adam devine), Jesse (skylar astin) and Benji (Ben Platt), who made a lasting impression from their first appearance on screen.

The friendships between the actors have also grown stronger with each film.

“It’s our favorite thing to do,” Snow said. Us Weekly Exclusively in October 2017. “We would make these movies forever, not only because we’re one big family, but also because now we’ve gotten into a routine and a system and understand each other’s comedy.”

That family dynamic meant the stars could add their own lines and actions in the third movie. “Our director allowed us to improve everything that we wanted to do,” the Florida native explained. “Most of the movie is basically what we wanted to say and how we would say it, which in the other two was always scripted.”

Off-screen, the cast has stuck together, attending each other’s weddings, bridal showers, hosting Christmas cookie decorating parties, and more. To camp, kelley jakle Y pitch perfect 2 sum Chrissie fit They were even bridesmaids at Snow’s nuptials in March 2020.

The ladies are also “serious Dixie Chicks” about their bond and WhatsApp group chat.

“Yes, of course,” Kendrick said. To us exclusively in November 2019. “It’s going to be a while without a reason to talk, but then sometimes people will have events where they’ll ask us to come. [to]. someone will be performing [and they’ll text], or sometimes it’ll just be, ‘Hey, what’s up?’, or a little gossip, or did you see this? It is very cute.”

Scroll down to see what the original Bellas, some of their later additions, and rivals have been up to since the music franchise began.

