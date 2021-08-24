Pitch Perfect: Kendrick Apologizes For Cups Song | Cinema

Many will probably remember the “Cups (When I’m Gone)”, a song also known as “Cups Song” from(arrived in our country with the title Voices), the first film in the trilogy of musical comedies starring

The song, just like the film, received quite unexpected success at the moment of its release, so much so that many tried their hand at that time in the creation of the most disparate musical covers of the piece.

Well, the writer and podcast host Ellory Smith revealed on the net that in the period in which the film was released in theaters she was working as a consultant on a campsite and that it was not very easy to do your job. Because of that song, the use of empty cups was forbidden.

After this revelation, a funny and hermetic response of apology from Kendrick herself could not be missing:

Below is the official synopsis of the first film in the trilogy, Voices (Pitch Percect):

Beca starts her first year at Bardem University with a very specific idea: to become a successful DJ in Los Angeles. Due to a series of strange misunderstandings, he ends up in a choir of a cappella singers. Initially there is bad blood among the girls, each with its own character and problems, and the harmony is struggling to take off. Slowly, however, they begin to get to know each other and above all to find musical understanding driven by a great common goal: the Lincoln Center in New York, where the national championship of choirs between colleges is held every year.

