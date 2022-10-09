Pitch Perfect (Perfect Notes) celebrates its tenth anniversary of release

Even though it is not a highly recognized film, Pitch Perfect knew how to earn the love of its fans, having a first-class cast that not only knew how to exploit the comedy of the story, but also has a vocal talent who offered the audience dazzling covers of the most popular songs of the moment.

Why Perfect Notes is a memorable trilogy?

Ten years after its premiere, and even when the Universal Pictures film debuted with some uncertainty, the opening scene was able to demonstrate the central theme of the story, as well as the absurd and constant humor that would mark the way forward. And it is here that we meet most of the main cast made up of Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner.

Together they manage to bring back (for brief but iconic moments) great hits like Like a Virgin (Madonna), YE (Rhianna), Party in the USA (Miley Cyrus), price tags (Jessie J), give me everything (Pitbulls) and Don’t You (forget about me) (Simple Minds), which was written for the soundtrack of The Breakfast Club or El Club de los Cinco (1985).

While it is true that the following installments did not have the same impact as the original (65% and 28% on Rotten Tomatoes respectively), they made great additions like Chrissie Fit and Hailee Steinfeld; plus the closing of the trilogy feels genuinely emotional as the cast has proven over the years that they continue to be a fraternity.

Will there be a Pitch Perfect 4?

For now there is nothing confirmed, although it is unlikely. Nevertheless, in 2020 the cast reunited for a cover of Love On Topthe success of Beyonce, in collaboration with UNICEF to raise funds for people affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Peacock (platform in charge of adapting The Lost Symbol) released the trailer for the spin-off of the saga on October 5, 2022, which stars Adam DeVine, who played Bumper in the first two installments, and which will also feature the participation of another character from Pitch Perfect 2: More Perfect Notes.

The series, scheduled for November 2023, once again has the production of Elizabeth Banks (better known as Effie in The Hunger Games), who in addition to being part of the cast of he was also an important member of the creation team of the trilogy.

In this way, the 10th anniversary of the film seems to be full of nostalgia and great announcements, where fans do not lose hope of seeing the Barden Bellas together for one last time. @worldwide