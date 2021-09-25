PITCH PERFECT / The curiosities of the film with Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson

The film “Pitch Perfect” was made on a budget of $ 17 million, but grossed over $ 115 million in total. A great success so much so that in 2015 the sequel “Pitch Perfect 2” was shot. The sequel grossed a total of $ 287,506,194, more than the previous chapter. The confirmation of the success has led Universal to realize a further sequel “PitchPerfect 3”, which will be released in American theaters from December 22, 2017. The protagonists will always be Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson.

On Italia 1 on this Saturday 2 July 2016 the film “Picth perfect”, Produced and made in the United States of America in 2012 under the direction of Jason Moore, with the subject taken from the book written by Mickey Rapkin while the screenplay was developed by Kay Cannon. The film was produced by the film company of Brownstone Productions in collaboration with Gold Circle Films while the distribution in Italy both in cinemas and in the home video sector was handled by Universal Pictures. The photography of the film was made by Julio Macat, the editing is the result of the skilful work of Lisa Zeno Churgin, the special effects were designed and created by Matt Zaff, the music for the soundtrack was written by Christophe Beck in collaboration with Mark Kilian, the scenography is the work of Barry Robinson while the stage costumes were created by Salvador Perez Junior. The cast includes Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Ben Platt, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp and Hana Mae Lee.

We are in an American town where a girl named Beca lives (Anna Kendrick) who has a rather original way of doing things that has clear ideas about what her future must be. In fact, Beca has a great passion for music and has already planned that he will not finish his first year at university to move to the city of Los Angeles in California where there is a better chance of realizing his dream of becoming a DJ. The university experience for Beca proves to be better than he thought as he meets a boy named Jesse (Skylar Astin) who is also animated by a passion for music and with whom he also begins to work in the radio room of the university. Beca’s father who is a literature teacher, noting that his daughter has no interaction from a social point of view with the other students, pushes her to take part in various activities on campus. Thanks to these campus activities Beca shows off her beautiful voice which is noticed by another girl named Chloe (Brittany Snow) who offers her to join her own musical group which has been called Barden Bella’s and the which also includes Aubrey (Anna Camp) who is a bit the leader and who often shows herself authoritarian and direct in reproaches. Jesse himself is noted for his singing qualities by being included in an all-male group that has been given the name of Ritmonelli. The two groups become more and more close-knit with progressive improvement of their performances which leads them straight to an important singing competition held in the city of New York and which could represent the springboard towards an important career in the entertainment world.

