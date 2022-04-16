Pitt, the man who “knows too much” about the Sinaloa Cartel

Saint Joseph. – The arrest in Colombia of the Mexican Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugoaliases pittmember of the Sinaloa Cartel and requested in extradition by the United States for international drug trafficking, became the greatest success of the Colombian police in 2022.

Pitt’s fall would help expose part of the drug smuggling apparatus from Colombia to Mexico and the United States, via Central America, in association with the FARC dissidents.

“He is a man who knows too much,” confided an agent from the Colombian National Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate who spoke with THE UNIVERSAL on request of anonymity and who conducted the investigation into Pitt.

“He worked as a direct emissary for the family” of the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, sentenced in 2019 to life imprisonment plus 30 years in prison in the US for drug activity, recalled the agent, highlighting the relevance of Pitt in the structure of Sinaloa, one of the main cartels in Mexico.

Revealing that the DEA, the US anti-drug agency, was the one that “initially set its sights on this target (Pitt), due to the interest and contacts he has with relatives of El Chapo Guzmán,” he pointed out that “we detected that he has a much higher profile” in the Sinaloa Cartel.

“His relationship with drug trafficking organizations in Colombia was revealed. That is why he was located. (Pitt) had a red circular of search in 196 countries ”issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), based in France, he highlighted.

The US asked Colombia to arrest Olguín in order to extradite him and prosecute him in the Southern District Court of California for conspiring to import cocaine.

An official account revealed that, on behalf of Guzmán’s relatives, Pitt coordinated directly on Colombian soil with dissident forces of the dissolved communist guerrilla group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) for traffic cocaine to Central America and Mexico en route to the US. The dissidents reneged on the peace that the FARC signed in 2016 with the Colombian government, continued to take up arms and remained involved in drug trafficking.

Olguín, a native of Sinaloa, was arrested on April 6 in a luxurious residence in Cali, capital of the southwestern department (state) of Valle del Cauca, in a joint operation by the Directorate and the DEA, according to an official count.

rebel columns

After reconfirming that the Mexican’s “contacts” were concentrated in the FARC dissidents, the agent explained that these irregular forces “have territorial control” in Colombian sites on the Pacific Ocean coast with their “Dagoberto Ramos” columns, ” Jaime Martínez” and “Carlos Patiño”.

These columns “want to maintain control of the (cocaine) production areas in southwestern Colombia,” bordering Ecuador, he described. Colombia is the world’s leading producer of cocaine.

“The importance (of the arrest) is great: he came to Colombia to do business as an emissary for drug trafficking organizations from Mexico to areas where, historically, cocaine production has been considerably high,” the investigator said.

“When we capture a person with that profile, we are sending a message to all these people, who come to Colombia to want to have control of the drug trafficking business, that they find a police force that affects those emissaries and it is a message also to the Mexican cartels,” he added.

The Directorate informed this newspaper that Pitt entered Colombia in February of this year, from Peru, “to coordinate meetings” with the FARC dissidents in the south of that country.

Intelligence data from the DEA identified the Mexican as “the emissary of relatives” of Guzmán “to coordinate the routes of shipment of alkaloids to Central America”, re-export them to Mexico and introduce them to the United States, the main world consumer market, he added.

The rank of the Mexican within the Sinaloa Cartel was demonstrated “by his capacity for negotiation and mediation to establish criminal alliances with the dissidents in Colombia”, whom he summoned for constant quick meetings “in exclusive sectors” and in what seemed “a criminal convention to acquire and transport drugs”, he indicated.

The general Jorge Vargasdirector of the Colombian National Police, described Pitt as “the most important link” of the dissident groups of the FARC commanded by the Colombian rebels Miguel Botache Santillana, alias Gentil Duarte, and Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias Iván Mordisco, ” with the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Mexican “bought cocaine” in the southwestern Colombian departments of Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño, he said.

Pitt’s apprehension is the “most important result in terms of arrests of Mexican cartel delegates who come to commit crimes with FARC drug trafficking” in those areas, he confirmed.

An informer?

The Colombian sources agreed that, already neutralized, the Mexican activated the fear in the mafias of Sinaloa in Mexico and the FARC in Colombia that, as a key figure in drug activity, he would agree to reveal secrets of operations to his captors. links, routes and finances.

The fall of Pitt emerged as the most important coup in 2022 of the Colombian police after, on October 23, 2021, the Colombian was arrested Dairo Antonio Usuga David, alias Otoniel, head of the Clan del Golfo, the most powerful drug trafficker of the 21st century in that country and requested in extradition by the US. The Clan is the strongest cartel in Colombia and has long-standing ties to the Sinaloa Cartel as a drug supplier.

Colombia warned in January 2017 that since 2014 it has detected an increase in the income of Mexican drug traffickers who, as alleged tourists and businessmen, travel to cocaine-producing regions of that country to buy cocaine to export to Mexico and the US.

“Colombia is the point of attraction for the penetration of the Mexican cartels,” said the chief agent of the operation against Pitt.