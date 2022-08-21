Pitt VS Jolie, vol. 2: Château Miraval, the estate in Provence, still at the center of the legal disputes between the two former spouses

The Provencal estate of Château Miravalwhich had been the perfect backdrop for the love story between Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has now turned into a legal nightmare still at the center of the disputes between the two ex-spouses.

Not long ago Pitt denounced his ex-wife’s secret sale of a portion of the property and dragged his wife to court demanding compensation. The transaction was concluded with theRussian oligarch Yuri Schefler of the Stoli Group, which produces Vodka Stolichnaya.

Jolie’s lawyers overturned the accusation by presenting documents in court that the actor had never wanted to deliver before and exonerating their client.

Rumors from the Pitt front argue that the couple’s plan was to keep ownership of the estate, considered an attractive investment for their children in the near future, and that Angelina Jolie’s move deliberately destroyed that prospect.

What seems increasingly certain is that the “War of the rosé”as it was dubbed by the magazine Vanity Fair, does not seem destined to quiet down and that in all probability we should expect a new episode shortly.

