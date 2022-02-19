Pittsburgh Steelers Hires Honduran Brian Flores Despite NFL Discrimination Lawsuit

2022-02-19
the honduran brian flowersthe coach who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL this month, was named an assistant coach by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.
Flores, who was ousted in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, will join the Steelers’ coaching staff as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the franchise announced in a statement.
“I’m excited to have Brian Flores join our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said.
“Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I hope he adds his experience to help our team,” he added.
Flores, 40, filed a class action lawsuit against the American Football League (NFL) and three of its teams earlier this month.
The African-American coach of Honduran blood alleged that he suffered discrimination in his dismissal by the Dolphins, a franchise he managed for the past three seasons, and in the process of job interviews that he later carried out with the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos .
Flores’ explosive accusations prompted the NFL to announce a review of its coaching hiring rules, which have failed to achieve greater diversity in coaching profiles.
Only two of the 32 head coaching jobs in the NFL are held by African-Americans, one of them by Mike Tomlin on the Steelers.