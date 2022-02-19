Pittsburgh Steelers Hires Honduran Brian Flores Despite NFL Discrimination Lawsuit

2022-02-19

the honduran brian flowersthe coach who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL this month, was named an assistant coach by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Flores, who was ousted in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, will join the Steelers’ coaching staff as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the franchise announced in a statement.

“I’m excited to have Brian Flores join our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said.