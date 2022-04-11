Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in traffic accident in South Florida | Univision 23 Miami WLTV

The Steelers gave him a chance to resurrect his career in January 2021. when he was hired a month after being released. Haskins said he was eager to get down to business and learn all he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He was left second in the lineup and was a backup in a tie with Detroit when Roethlisberger was placed in the COVID-19 protocol the day before the game.