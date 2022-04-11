Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in traffic accident in South Florida | Univision 23 Miami WLTV
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins24, died this Saturday, April 9, in a traffic accident on the I-595 highway in Broward County, South Florida.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) identified Haskins as the person who was killed in the crash on Interstate 595, between I-95 north and south, at 6:37 am.
According to the FHP, the Steelers player was walking this road for unknown reasons and attempted to cross in the westbound lanes when there was traffic.
A garbage truck hit him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation remains open as a traffic homicide, authorities said.
Pittsburgh Steelers confirm death
The news of Haskins’s death, was confirmed by the Pittsburgh team in a tweet referring to a statement from his coach, Mike Tomlin.
“I am devastated and speechless by the unfortunate death of Dwayne Haskins. Since he arrived in Pittsburgh, he quickly became a part of the Steelers family and was one of the hardest workers both on the field and in our community,” Tomlin’s statement reads.
According to the AP, Haskins was drafted by Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 in his initial year. The former Ohio State star went 1-6 the following season and was released.
The Steelers gave him a chance to resurrect his career in January 2021. when he was hired a month after being released. Haskins said he was eager to get down to business and learn all he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He was left second in the lineup and was a backup in a tie with Detroit when Roethlisberger was placed in the COVID-19 protocol the day before the game.
Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team and renewed his one-year contract as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a position.
