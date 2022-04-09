Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died

(CNN) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State star who was about to enter his fourth year in the NFL, has died, his head coach said. in a statement issued by the team on Saturday.

Haskins was 24 years old. Details about his death were not immediately available.

“I am devastated and speechless by the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our best workers, both on the field and in our community.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins spent one season in Pittsburgh, not playing regular-season games as he backed up veteran Ben Roethlisberger, who has since retired.

Washington selected Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after the Ohio State standout was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in college football. Haskins played 16 games in two seasons for Washington before moving to Pittsburgh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and their entire family during this difficult time,” Tomlin’s statement read.