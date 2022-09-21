Pivotal stories of gender in the first person
The work
It is a theatrical event with holograms and actresses on stage, where women from all over the world and women from Uruguay tell us their stories in a world with inequalities and invite us to continue generating the necessary changes to reduce gender inequality and its consequences.
women involved
Between the Internationals:
Hypatia of Alexandria
Olympe de Gogues
Katherine Henot
Marie Curie
Maria Montessori
The Mirabal sisters
Emma Watson
Malala
Among the Uruguayans:
Melchora Cuenca
9Delmira Agustini
Juana de Ibarbourou
Enriquete Compte and Rique
Paulina Luisi
and several more surprises…
Actress on stage:
juliet rodriguez
Technology
Winning holographic technology of the IDB Smart Challenge 2021, innovation challenge for Mercosur, will be applied.
Purpose
With part of the collection of the work we have committed to make the second edition of the book “Who are They” since the first edition sold out quickly and is a brilliant educational and dissemination tool about STEM Women in Uruguay
Technical team
Sofia Dominguez
Coordinator of the social project
Training in Gender and Human Rights
social work student
Beatrice Rouco
Project Artistic Director
Music teacher
Producer and popular educator
Gonzalo Dominguez
Technology Producer
Director of Mix Consultores and integrator of emerging technologies
Lorena Palmieri Freitas
Corporate Communications Coordinator
Degree in Psychology Postgraduate in Human Resources MBA
Premiere: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Functions: THURSDAY in OCTOBER
Hour: 20:00