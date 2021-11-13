Tech

Pixel 6 loses Magic Eraser with Google Photos update

Smartphones Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro have been affected by numerous problems after their launch and today another inconvenience is emerging which, although minor, can still be annoying for the owners of one of these Google smartphone.

The functionality Magic Eraser which removes unwanted objects from photos has disappeared for many users who have updated Google Photos to the latest version.

According to a discussion on Reddit, the Magic Eraser option that was present in the Tools section within the Google Photos editor has completely disappeared after the app was last updated to version 5.67.

In case Magic Eraser is still present in Google Photos, at the moment it is a good idea to immediately disable automatic updates for this app, by visiting the Google Photos page in the Play Store, then tapping the three-dot menu in the upper right corner and removing the check mark on the option “automatic update “.

It is possible that Google has already stopped launching version 5.67 of Google Photos as many people report that they no longer see the update. However, the new version may not have reached all users yet, so it’s better to be safe than sorry, also due to the fact that uninstalling all app updates won’t restore Magic Eraser functionality either.

Read also: Google Photos gets a handy screenshot shortcut

