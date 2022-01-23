Pixel 6a and Watch: the announcement date is there, only the official confirmation is missing

What happened to the Pixel Watch? And when will the Pixel 6a, the first Google mid-range smartphone with a proprietary processor, be released? We are able to give these two questions today answer, even if it is nothing official. Something is moving, apparently, because rumors are coming back on the net that not only confirm the existence of the two products (as if they were still needed!), But they also speculate on the debut date.

The first to have expressed himself in the last few hours is Jon Prosser, who has repeatedly proved himself on the piece for what concerns the Google news (a little less than Apple, if we want to be honest …). Which, however, immediately gets its hands on: the presentation date is there, and it is May 26, but be careful because the Mountain View company has accustomed us to program changes several times, even at the last minute.