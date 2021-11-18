Pixel Buds A-Series and other products on offer

Google is also taking part in early Black Friday initiatives with some offers on the Google Store. The Californian giant makes the offers valid as of today 18 November, offering discounts on a long list of smart products.

Black Friday is coming to the Google Store

No Pixel obviously, unfortunately, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t any interesting products on offer, starting with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series headphones, passing through the Nest Hub 2 and ending with the small Nest Mini speaker:

Nest Mini at 19 euros instead of 59 euros;

Nest Doorbell at 158.99 instead of 199.99 euros;

Nest Cam at 158.99 instead of 199.99 euros;

Google Chromecast for 29 euros instead of 39 euros;

Nest Wi-Fi at 199 euros instead of 259 euros;

Nest Audio at € 79.99 instead of € 99.99;

Google Wi-Fi at € 159.99 instead of € 199.99;

Nest Hub 2 for 69.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros;

Google Pixel Buds A-Series for € 79.99 instead of € 99.99.

Not bad, as you can see, even if some are not as convenient as those of Euronics’ Google Week; in any case, they are valid until November 30, 2021 on the Google Store and therefore you have plenty of time to evaluate, decide and proceed.

