Pixel Curated Culture Wallpapers: Here are the latest 3

The team of Google continues to release from time to time new wallpapers dedicated to special occasions and important social themes, images thanks to which the owners of one of the Google Pixel phones (or even other smartphones) have the ability to customize the main screen of their device.

And with Android 12, which introduces the Material You style and dynamic colors (functionality by virtue of which the background set on the device affects some elements of the interface), choosing the right image takes on even greater importance.

These are the new Pixel Curated Culture wallpapers

The new series of Pixel Curated Culture wallpapers released by Google is dedicated to the “International Day of People with Disabilities” (Friday 3 December) and consists of three images created by the artist Dana Kearley.

These are the topics covered by the three new wallpapers released by the Mountain View giant:

Disability Diversity – all disabilities are different and it is important to give yours what it needs

– all disabilities are different and it is important to give yours what it needs Disability and Nature – go to a park, spend more time with nature and indulge in some love

– go to a park, spend more time with nature and indulge in some love Disability Pride – no matter what your disability or how you define yourself, you are great

These three new wallpapers accompany the other 30 released by the Google team in recent months and dedicated to other important social themes, such as “International Women’s Day”, “World Mental Health Day” and “The month. of Hispanic heritage “.

As with the previous games, these images are also not particularly optimized for Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 or Pixel 6, not taking into account the hole in the display for the front camera.

Owners of Google Pixel smartphones can find these wallpapers in Google’s Wallpapers and Style app while those with another smartphone can download them from the gallery above.