Pixel Watch “confirmed”: will you be the anti Apple Watch?

According to latest revelations shared by Business Insider, and resumed from The Verge, Google’s hardware division is reportedly working on a new smartwatch identified by the code name Rohan . Development would be happening separately from the Fitbit group that Google has acquired for a couple of years.

Several years have passed since the first rumors that pointed to a smartwatch developed at Google, the Pixel Watch that last year seemed ready for official launch last year. This incredibly never happened, but now Google looks poised to leap.

So, we are really in front of the new Pixel Watch? Hard to say. While the development and launch of the Google smartwatch seems, at least to those who have shared the latest information, thing done, it remains to be seen if Google will want to launch it within the Pixel family.

The smartwatch is expected to hit the market at a higher price of the current rage at which Fitibit wearables are marketed, and therefore go to compete directly with Apple Watch. At the software level we expect sparks from the new Wear OS 3, developed in collaboration with Samsung, and which may also include an integration with the platform of Fitbit.

We expect them to emerge in the coming weeks further details on Google’s plans for its smartwatch. The launch should take place on next year, although it is still unclear in which period.