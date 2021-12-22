Pixel Watch, finally there: evolution of Assistant and Exynos processor

Let’s start with the name, why it is not obvious that Google will launch its first smartwatch as Pixel Watch . 9to5Google has plumbed the recently updated Google app code, finding some references that refer to the string “ PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH “. The wording” PIXEL_EXPERIENCE “was introduced by Google to indicate exclusive features dedicated to its recent Pixel smartphones.

After years and years of rumors that never materialized, Google looks really ready to seriously launch its first real smartwatch. In recent weeks, several details have emerged at different times that confirm this.

This makes us understand that there are now no doubts on the fact that the brand of the Google smartwatch will be Pixel, in the same lineup of smartphones. Other important details have been unearthed in the Google app in reference to the future of Assistant on Pixel Watch: everything seems to point to one new generation of the voice assistant Google, which can be called up through the lower bar to the Pixel Watch watchfaces we saw a few days ago.

It still remains to be understood in what exactly it is will differentiate this new generation of Assistant from the present. We expect the speed of speech recognition on Wear OS and that they arrive functionality for Wear OS dedicated.

Finally, let’s talk about hardware for the upcoming Pixel Watch. The teardown of the Google app made it possible to highlight that the code name assigned to Pixel Watch, Rohan, should have a Exynos processor by Samsung. It is unclear if it will be the same Exynos W920 that has Galaxy Watch 4. It is certain that it will be a processor. top of the range.

This it doesn’t sound like a surprise to us in light of the recent collaborations between Google and Samsung on the wearable front. Furthermore, we know that i Tensor chip made by Google for the Pixel 6 have a lot in common, from an architectural point of view, with Samsung’s Exynos. It is therefore not excluded that an Exynos e chip will be taken for the Pixel Watch customized by Google.